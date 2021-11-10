Ethiopia: Survivors of TPLF attack in Amhara describe gang rape, robbery and physical assault

Women are raped with weapons, robbed and attacked

Lack of medical care as TPLF fighters damaged and looted the hospital

Abuses committed like the Tigray conflict has spread to the Amhara region

Sixteen women from the town of Nifas Mewcha in Ethiopia’s Amhara region told Amnesty International that they were raped by fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during a group attack in the town in mid-August 2021.

Survivors describe being raped at gunpoint, robbed and subjected to physical and verbal attacks by TPLF fighters, who also destroyed and looted medical facilities in the city. Fourteen of the 16 women interviewed by Amnesty International said they had been gang-raped.

The TPLF took control of Nifas Mewcha, in the Amharas Gaint district, for nine days between 12 and 21 August 2021, as part of an ongoing offensive in parts of the Amhara and Afar regions. Regional government officials told Amnesty International that more than 70 women reported to authorities that they had been raped in Nifas Mewcha during this period.

The testimonies we heard from the survivors describe disgusting acts by TPLF fighters that constitute war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity. They challenge morality or every bit of humanity. Agns Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International

TPLF fighters must immediately stop all human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, including sexual and gender-based violence. The leadership must make it clear that such abuses will not be tolerated and remove suspected perpetrators from their ranks.

Group rapes and physical attacks

Amnesty International used secure video calling applications to individually interview 16 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence in Nifas Mewcha.

The organization also interviewed the head of the Nifas Mewcha hospital, as well as local and regional government officials with knowledge of the attack and its aftermath.

According to an official of the local government office for Women, Children and Youth Affairs, 71 women reported being raped by TPLF fighters during the period in question; Federal Ministry of Justice sets the number 73.

Survivors told Amnesty International that the attacks began as soon as the TPLF took control of the city on August 12, 2021. All the women identified the perpetrators as TPLF fighters based on their emphasis and the ethnic insults they used against the victims, as well as the obvious ones. reports that they were TPLF.

Bemnet, a 45-year-old resident of Nifas Mewcha, told Amnesty International that four TPLF fighters came to her home on the evening of August 14 and asked her to make her coffee, before three of them raped her in group. She said:

I doubted their intentions and sent my daughters away from home. [The soldiers] told me to bring them home. I told them they would not come. Then they started cursing me. They said Amhara is ass, Amhara is useless. One of them told the others not to insult me ​​anymore. He said, she is our mother; we must not harm him. They forced him to leave the house and three of them stayed in my house. I was then raped in turn.

Gebeyanesh, a 30-year-old food vendor in the city, told Amnesty International:

It is not easy to tell you what they have done to me. I was raped. Three of them raped me while my children were crying. My eldest son is 10 and the other nine years old, they cried when [the TPLF fighters] raped me. [The fighters] did what they wanted and left. They also attacked me physically and took shiro and barber [local food items]. I was slapped [and] kicked me. They fired their guns as if they were going to shoot me.

Hamelmal, 28, sells gear in town. She told Amnesty International that four TPLF fighters raped her on the night of August 13 at her home while her daughter was watching:

I have children, daughters 10 and two years old. I was afraid my daughter would be killed. I told her, do not kill my children, do whatever you want to me. The youngest was asleep, but the older [one] was awake and saw what happened. I have no strength to tell you what she saw.

Inhuman verbal attacks

TPLF fighters also subjected women to degrading ethnic insults, such as the Amhara donkey and the greedy Amhara. In some cases, TPLF forces told women they were raping them in retaliation for the rape of Tigrayan women by federal government forces. Amnesty International has previously documented rape and sexual violence by allied government troops and militias in Tigray.

Hamelmal, who said she was raped by four TPLF fighters, told Amnesty International:

The one who raped me first is their superior. He was saying Amhara is a donkey, Amhara has massacred our people (Tigrayans), Federal Defense forces have raped my wife, now we can rape you as we please.

Meskerem, 30, who told Amnesty International that three TPLF fighters raped and beat him with the butt of their weapons, said:

They insulted me, they called me Amhara ass, you are strong, you can carry much more than that. I was unconscious for over an hour.

Theft by rape victims

Amnesty International heard that after raping women, TPLF fighters looted their homes. Survivors, many of whom live by word of mouth working in low-paying and informal jobs, running small businesses or engaging in sex work, depict fighters stealing food, jewelry, money and cell phones.

Meskerem that sells kollo [a local cereal-based food], told Amnesty International that: Four of the soldiers came to my restaurant and ate and drank everything in the house. Then two of them raped me. They also took my ring and necklace.

Frehiwot said she was raped several times by TPLF fighters between August 12 and 20 and that a fighter stole her phone and money.

Tigist said TPLF fighters who raped him on August 12 also ransacked his shop belongings and took his jewelry:

They took my property. After drinking the beer, he breaks the beer bottles into four coffins. He also broke two coffins with soft drinks and took my gold necklace. I got the beds too. Now I am not able [run] my business as before after I lost everything I had. I only sell coffee, I am also a sex worker. But it has become hard for me to trust someone after what they have done to me.

Impact on health

Fifteen of the 16 rape survivors interviewed by Amnesty International describe that they had suffered physical and mental health problems as a result of the attacks. They describe a range of symptoms including back pain, bloody urine, difficulty walking, anxiety and depression.

While two of the women have sought basic private medical treatment since the rape, damage and looting of the city hospital and health station by the TPLF attack has meant that none of the survivors interviewed have been able to access comprehensive care after rape, including urgency. contraception, post-emergency prophylaxis for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, injury assessment and treatment, or focused mental health care therapy. An NGO that normally provides such services told Amnesty International that it could not enter the area because of security concerns fueled by governments’ hostile public statements about international humanitarian organizations.

Bemnet, who has a pre-existing medical condition as well as back pain and other symptoms as a result of the rape, said: I am just relying on God to save me.

Selamawi, a 20-year-old domestic worker, told Amnesty International that three TPLF fighters raped her on 12 August. She said she is now pregnant due to the rape but was unable to use any medical services.

Many of the survivors told Amnesty International that they had developed anxiety and depression since the rape.

Amhara regional government officials told Amnesty International that residents of Nifas Mewcha, including 54 rape survivors, had received livelihood support since the attack. They also said they are preparing to return medical equipment and other supplies to looted hospitals and facilities in the region and provide counseling and psychosocial services to survivors.

The Ethiopian government must step up efforts to fully support survivors of sexual violence and other victims of conflict. As an urgent first step, it should facilitate immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to all conflict-affected areas of northern Ethiopia. Agns Callamard

The government should also ensure that allegations of all sexual violence are investigated promptly, effectively, independently and impartially. They should bring those suspected of criminal liability to justice in open and accessible civil courts in full compliance with international standards for a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty and compensation for survivors.