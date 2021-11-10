International
Regional demand for EVs is on the rise despite ongoing ‘barriers’
Advocates and experts say a growing demand for electric vehicles in the Victoria region will increase if “barriers” are not addressed.
Main points:
- The federal government is seeking to fund 50,000 EV charging stations in Australian homes
- Drivers of electric vehicles say they understand the ‘distance anxiety’, but encourage those who are reluctant to take a test
- The Central Victoria Greenhouse Alliance says less than 1 percent of cars on the road are electric
Lobbying comes in the wake of the federal government’s strategy for future fuels for the electric vehicle market.
In partnership with the private sector, the government would seek to fund 50,000 charging stations in Australian homes.
However, the plan did not offer tax incentives, subsidies, sales targets or minimum fuel emission standards to encourage people to buy electric vehicles.
But for the triple owner of electric vehicles, Jai Nankivell, the purchase was a “mindless” one.
The Ballarat-based rideshare driver said he “would never turn” into a traditional combustion engine vehicle.
“The moment I drove it, I thought I should get one of these,” Mr. Nankivell said.
He said there were still no charging restrictions with his EV vehicle.
“I did not really need it [public] infrastructure, ”he said, referring to eight charging stations across the city of Ballarat, Wendouree and Buninyong.
“I started thinking, oh, I’ll have to load [the car] around the site, in the same way you would use a nearby gas station
But Mr Nankivell said he realized there were still obstacles in the way of a stronger take on electric vehicles across Australia and was even encouraging those who were reluctant to take his vehicle for a test.
“He says having fast chargers, 200 miles apart from each other across the state would be a big help for anyone who wants to get in his car and drive without having to plan,” he said.
Victorian demand is growing
Rob Law of the Central Greenhouse Alliance Victoria said “range anxiety” and the cost of electric vehicles have been the main barriers to getting electric vehicles in Australia, but noted an increase in demand.
He said less than one percent of cars on the road were currently electric.
“We’ve released chargers all over the Loddon-Mallee region, in places like Ouyen, Robinvale, Sea Lake and Wycheproof, and they’re turning out to be very popular, so over time we’ve started to see gaps filled. “
Mr Law says the Victorian government’s policy of taxing electric vehicles was a further hurdle.
“In the early days when you were trying to encourage the use of electric cars, it seemed like a strange time to introduce the tax and the $ 3,000 discount barely compensates for that,” he said.
The federal government said it would ask energy ministers across states and territories to stimulate the use of smart chargers at home.
‘Getting there slowly’
Australian Electric Vehicle Association President Chris Nash said it was vital to create stronger incentives to strengthen the new market by comparing Australian vehicle acquisition with neighboring countries.
“One of the main ways we know New Zealand got to a point of being able to make EVs affordable was by switching their government fleet to electric vehicles and using them for short-term rent,” explained Mr. Nash.
Loading
Mr Nash, who is also the Australian representative for the Global EV Alliance, said he would like to see a stronger stance from the federal government.
“It’s good that something is happening, but to be completely honest is not much,” he said.
