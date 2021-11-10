Supreme Court restricts use of ‘good faith’ defense by NT police officer Zachary Rolfe in upcoming murder trial





Northern Territory prosecutors have won their appeal to the Supreme Court challenging NT Constable Zachary Rolfe’s plan to argue that he acted in good faith in his role as a police officer as a defense counsel in his murder trial. Main points: Zachary Rolfe was charged with the murder of Kumanjayi Walker, but his trial was delayed to allow prosecutors to ask the Supreme Court to dismiss the “good faith” defense.

Zachary Rolfe was charged with the murder of Kumanjayi Walker, but his trial was delayed to allow prosecutors to ask the Supreme Court to dismiss the “good faith” defense. The Supreme Court ruled today that the defense could be used, but constable Rolfe’s lawyers must also show that his actions were “reasonable and necessary.”

The Supreme Court ruled today that the defense could be used, but constable Rolfe’s lawyers must also show that his actions were “reasonable and necessary.” Officer Rolfwiill is also expected to rely on self-defense at his next trial Kumanjayi Walkerdied in Yuendumu in 2019 when he was shot by police officer Rolfe, who had gone to the community to arrest him for a violation of a suspended sentence. Policeman Rolfe has been charged with murder, but his trial was delayed at the last minute to allow prosecutors to ask the Supreme Court to dismiss the “good faith” defense. The full trial panel of the Northern Territory Supreme Court had previously ruled that he should be able to use the defense. The case is focused on 148B (1) of the NT Police Administration Act, which provides that a person is not liable civilly or criminally for something done in good faith in the exercise of his or her job. Northern Territory Prosecutor Philip Strickland told the Supreme Court if the Northern Territory Supreme Court’s decision stands, the jury may end up not having to consider whether Rolfe’s constable actions were reasonable. Earlier, the full trial panel of the Northern Territory Supreme Court ruled that Officer Rolfe should be able to use “good faith” protection. ( ABC News: Ian Redfearn ) “If they found that there was a reasonable possibility that the respondent fired the fatal shots in good faith to protect [his colleague’s]”Life then would be enough to give an innocence,” he said. “Therefore, they would not need to consider the standards of reasonableness either in the statute or in ordinary law.” Today, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the appeal by prosecutors, meaning that Rolfe’s constable “good faith” defense is subject to other restrictions. The Supreme Court ruled that the argument can still be used under ordinary law or statutory authorities, but that it will be subject to restrictions, such as doing only what is reasonable and necessary. The Supreme Court also noted that while it had corrected the mistake of the NT court today, it would not do so in any case, due to the interruption of the criminal proceedings. “While granting the special permit, the Supreme Court also stressed that although it was necessary to correct the error of the Full Court, it should not be assumed that the Supreme Court would do so in any case given the undesirable fragmentation of the course of the ordinary criminal proceedings. “ Officer Rolfwill is also expected to rely on self-defense at his next trial, as he faces not only a murder charge but also supporting charges of negligent homicide and involvement in a violent act that causes death.

