



The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) has released a list of actions it wants to take by the province to curb climate change. In a letter to Prime Minister Scott Moe and Environment Minister Warren Kaeding, the group offers 25 recommendations in areas including electricity generation, transportation, the oil and gas sector and protected areas. The SES calls for policy measures to achieve a 45 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a recommendation submitted by the United Nations. Read more: Cameco aims to be the preferred fuel supplier for small modular reactors The group also wants to see carbon neutrality achieved by 2050. “One billion tons. “This is the amount of man-made greenhouse gas pollution that the province of Saskatchewan has released into the Earth’s atmosphere in the last 14 years,” the SES said in a statement. The story goes down the ad Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Peter Prebble, a member of the SES board, said on Tuesday that the current emission level is not environmentally sustainable. Read more: The conservation organization focuses on prairie pastures in the fight against climate change He noted the weather and climatic events in Saskatchewan from this past summer, such as severe drought and fires, which suggested climate change worsened conditions in the province. “I think it is becoming clear that we are facing unprecedented influences,” Prebble said during a virtual event on Tuesday. “We really need a comprehensive effort to reduce emissions. “We want to encourage federal and provincial governments to start working closely together to achieve these emission reductions.” Prebble believes there will be longer and more dangerous seasons of fires in the province if nothing is changed, which is one of his biggest concerns. Read more: Alberta COP26 representative says province is not alone in tackling climate challenge Another danger he listed was the drought of successive years, which he said could worsen as global temperatures continue to rise. The story goes down the ad “It is not at all wrong to ask the Saskatchewan government to aim for a 45 percent reduction target,” he said. “This is basically what partners in the industrialized world are doing, for the most part.” “Our emissions are higher than in Norway and Sweden.” Kaeding said Tuesday that he has received and is evaluating the letter from SES. The full letter, including 25 recommendations made to the government, can be viewed below. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

