Climate change: Glacier loss will hurt tourism, electricity supply and more

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – From Germany’s southern border to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as tourist attractions to make money, natural climate records for scientists, and beacons for indigenous groups.

With the rapid melting of many glaciers due to climate change, the disappearance of ice sheets will certainly deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations – to generate electricity, attract visitors and to support ancient spiritual traditions.

The ice masses that formed over the millennia from the compacted snow have melted since the time of the Industrial Revolution, a process that has accelerated in recent years.

The retreat can be seen in Africa, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the steep peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains rise into the sky over a green jungle. The peaks once held more than 40 glaciers, but less than half of them remained until 2005, and melting continues. Experts believe the last mountain glaciers could disappear within 20 years.

Disappearance means trouble for landless Uganda, which gets almost half of its power from hydropower plants, including power plants that rely on the steady flow of water from the Rwenzori Glaciers.

“That hydroelectric power works much better at more regular currents than at the peak and trough,” said Richard Taylor, a professor of hydrogeology at University College London.

A continent far away, on the southern edge of Germany’s border with Austria, only half a square kilometer (124 acres) of ice is left in five combined glaciers. Experts estimate that it is 88% less than the amount of ice that existed around 1850, and that the remaining glaciers will melt in 10 to 15 years.

This is bad news for the regional tourism industry that relies on glaciers, said Christoph Mayer, a senior scientist in the geodesy and glaciology group at the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Munich.

At the moment, travel agencies can advertise: “You can visit some of the highest mountains in Germany with glaciers. “You can walk on glaciers,” Mayer said. “People living around these regions really make a living from tourism … there will be an impact on them if they lose these glaciers.”

The same issue faces Tanzania, where experts estimate that Mount Kilimanjaro – Africa’s highest mountain and one of the country’s top tourist attractions – has lost about 90% of its glacial ice due to melting and sublimation, a process in which ice passes directly into steam without first becoming a liquid. Travel and tourism accounted for 10.7% of the country’s GDP in 2019.

There are untouchable losses for many indigenous communities living even outside the glaciers, said Rainer Prinz, a glacier at the University of Innsbruck in Austria.

In the history of local populations, “ice in the mountains is the seat of God. It has a very spiritual meaning,” he said, discussing communities near Mount Kilimanjaro. “Losing the glaciers there would also affect the spiritual life, I think.”

The ice sheets that make up a glacier can be tens of thousands of years old and contain information from year to year about past climatic conditions, including atmospheric composition, temperature changes, and the types of vegetation that were present. Researchers take long tube-like ice cores from glaciers to “read” these layers.

During a 2010 research trip to the Carstensz Glacier in Indonesia’s western province of Papua, oceanographer Dwi Raden Susanto was thrilled to be part of a team that took a substantial sample from distant glaciers. But once the sample was taken, Susanto said, scientists quickly realized that the rapid ice fall allowed them to obtain records dating back only to the 1960s.

“It is sad because it is not only a loss of local or national heritage for Indonesia, but it is also a loss of climate heritage for the world,” Susanto said.

As glaciers disappear, experts say, local ecosystems will begin to change as well – something already being studied in Venezuela’s Humboldt Glacier, which could disappear within the next two decades.

Experts warn that the fate of smaller glaciers provides a warning for larger glaciers.

For example, while many of the world’s smallest glaciers no longer serve as the main source of freshwater for countries, some larger glaciers still serve, including in Peru, which lost nearly 30% of its glacier mass between 2000 and 2016, said Lauren Vargo, a. research associate at the Antarctic Research Center in Wellington, New Zealand.

“Those communities are much more dependent on glaciers to have water for their communities,” she said.

Increasing melting will also lead to rising seas and changes in weather patterns – something that will affect society globally, Mayer said.

“The disappearance of these small glaciers is really a warning sign of what is to come in the future,” he said. “It should make you aware that something is happening, that are not just peanuts.”

