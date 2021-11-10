Calgary will continue to support small and medium-sized businesses through pandemic recovery – Calgary

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the city hard over the past 20 months, and on Tuesday the executive committee of the Calgary city council heard how severe that blow was.

With a 7.4 percent contraction, the Calgary economy is facing its worst recession since the mid-1980s.

In percentage, medium and large enterprises are hit hardest, with 11 percent of enterprises with more than 200 people closed, five percent of medium-sized businesses – with 50-199 employees – closed, and four percent of microenterprises. – less than 10 – termination operations.

According to city officials, the economy has returned to 2014 levels and would have been 15 percent larger today if it had continued at a growth rate of two percent.

Business bankruptcies also increased in 2019, as they fell steadily since 2011.

At the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Calgarys was the highest in 34 years of data.

But that was not all bad news: most activities that the city had previously planned are now being developed.

They are divided into five broad areas: investing in city construction, creating a favorable environment for investment and business innovation, direct support for innovation, investing in the economic well-being of the community, direct spending and investment, or facilitating taxpayers to support the economy .

“One of the things we have been very good at as a city is to support our small and medium-sized businesses, and we will continue to do that,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

She characterized Tuesday’s report as a timely picture and guide to how to get out of the recession, including expert advice.

Departi 14 Coun. Peter Demong said motions like declaring a climate emergency are ways to encourage investment in the city.

City services are just as important to businesses as tax rates, Demong said, adding cuts to these services for budgetary reasons could have negative effects.

Tax rates are a very important factor, but (businesses) also look at the facilities, the services that are provided, Demong said. And these are the ones that many businesses are talking about, saying Make sure these services do not suffer, so that my people are still happy living here in Calgary while they are employed in my business.

Calgary City Council will decide on budget adjustments for 2022 at the end of November and on Tuesday took a first look at the long-term financial plan until 2032.

The recommendations (long-range financial plan) are about strategies and tactics, said Calgary CFO Carla Male. So not necessarily about numbers because numbers inform what those strategies and tactics are.

Demong, citing the relative inexperience of his fellow advisers, called for the planning process to be postponed to a strategic council meeting in early 2022. The committee voted unanimously for the postponement.

Departi 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said she was thankful they had an opportunity to spend a day together learning the nuances of that work.

We have been at work for two weeks and are setting the standard for 10 years, as we have not yet reached the point of making an adjustment in the middle of the cycle, he said.

Even simply being able to sit down with other advisors and learn what the strategic plan for the next decade is will inform any mid-term adjustment of the next cycle.