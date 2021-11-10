International
Calgary will continue to support small and medium-sized businesses through pandemic recovery – Calgary
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the city hard over the past 20 months, and on Tuesday the executive committee of the Calgary city council heard how severe that blow was.
With a 7.4 percent contraction, the Calgary economy is facing its worst recession since the mid-1980s.
In percentage, medium and large enterprises are hit hardest, with 11 percent of enterprises with more than 200 people closed, five percent of medium-sized businesses – with 50-199 employees – closed, and four percent of microenterprises. – less than 10 – termination operations.
Read more:
Calgary police are demanding $ 6 million as the city council decided to raise the tax rate below 1%.
According to city officials, the economy has returned to 2014 levels and would have been 15 percent larger today if it had continued at a growth rate of two percent.
Business bankruptcies also increased in 2019, as they fell steadily since 2011.
At the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate in Calgarys was the highest in 34 years of data.
Read more:
The Calgary Committee approves the climate emergency declaration
But that was not all bad news: most activities that the city had previously planned are now being developed.
They are divided into five broad areas: investing in city construction, creating a favorable environment for investment and business innovation, direct support for innovation, investing in the economic well-being of the community, direct spending and investment, or facilitating taxpayers to support the economy .
“One of the things we have been very good at as a city is to support our small and medium-sized businesses, and we will continue to do that,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
“We know this is the driver of our economy.”
COP26: balancing the environment and the economy in Alberta
She characterized Tuesday’s report as a timely picture and guide to how to get out of the recession, including expert advice.
Departi 14 Coun. Peter Demong said motions like declaring a climate emergency are ways to encourage investment in the city.
City services are just as important to businesses as tax rates, Demong said, adding cuts to these services for budgetary reasons could have negative effects.
Read more:
The Bill 80 ‘entertainment districts’ section raises interest and questions in Calgary
Tax rates are a very important factor, but (businesses) also look at the facilities, the services that are provided, Demong said. And these are the ones that many businesses are talking about, saying Make sure these services do not suffer, so that my people are still happy living here in Calgary while they are employed in my business.
Calgary City Council will decide on budget adjustments for 2022 at the end of November and on Tuesday took a first look at the long-term financial plan until 2032.
The recommendations (long-range financial plan) are about strategies and tactics, said Calgary CFO Carla Male. So not necessarily about numbers because numbers inform what those strategies and tactics are.
Read more:
Alberta’s economy will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022; The mayor of Calgary sets the stage for the city’s recovery
Demong, citing the relative inexperience of his fellow advisers, called for the planning process to be postponed to a strategic council meeting in early 2022. The committee voted unanimously for the postponement.
This will give 11 new councilors – just two of them with prior council seats – time to figure out which and how many of the five scenarios need to act for the next decade to address what could be a gap. of $ 250 million in revenue if nothing changes.
Alberta’s economy seems to be shifting towards renewable energy
Departi 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said she was thankful they had an opportunity to spend a day together learning the nuances of that work.
We have been at work for two weeks and are setting the standard for 10 years, as we have not yet reached the point of making an adjustment in the middle of the cycle, he said.
Even simply being able to sit down with other advisors and learn what the strategic plan for the next decade is will inform any mid-term adjustment of the next cycle.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8362475/calgary-support-small-medium-sized-business-pandemic-recovery/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]