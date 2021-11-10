National Security Adviser Sullivan is ‘foreign policy adviser’ in former Clinton lawyer’s lawsuit: sources





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s White House national security adviser, is the “foreign policy adviser” named in the indictment of former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to two well-placed sources. This is Special Adviser John Durham’s most recent investigation into the origins of the investigation into Russia, which has come down to anyone directly linked to the Biden White House. GREG GUTFELD: CERTAINLY THE MEDIA WILL NOT ACKNOWLEDGE THAT HE MISTAKED THE STELE FILE Sussmann was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI on Sept. 16 and pleading not guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent. This case emerged from the Durhams investigation into the origins of the Russian investigation. Durhams’ indictment alleges that Sussmann told then-FBI Attorney General James Baker that he was not doing “any client” work when he requested and held a meeting in September 2016, at which he gave evidence of a the alleged secret communication channel between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia. . In fact, he later billed Clinton’s campaign for the meeting, according to Durham’s INDICTMENT. The FBI also reviewed the story about the alleged link between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian bank, and it turned out to be false. MEDIA CRITICIAN WAPO SAYS DURHAM AKTAZA IS BAD NEWS FOR THOSE WHO ENTER THE STEEL FILE Durham’s indictment sets out a scenario where an unidentified Clinton campaign lawyer “exchanged emails with the Clinton campaign manager, communications director and foreign policy adviser. [Jake Sullivan] in connection with the accusations of Ruse-1 Bank that Sussmann had recently shared “, with an unidentified journalist. There is no indication that Sullivan is a target of Durhams investigation, only that he has received information from a campaign lawyer. Fox News has contacted the Sullivans office for comment. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to Fox News the Department of Justice and said the White House had no comment since Tuesday. “I know nothing about what you are just mentioning,” Jean-Pierre said. “So I have to talk to our team.” Durham’s indictment also alleges that Sussmann was working on behalf of a tech industry executive, an American Internet company, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Prosecutors say Sussmann’s “lie” is significant because it “misleads the FBI Secretary-General and other FBI personnel about the political nature of his work.” Another grand jury indictment was returned on November 4 to Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who is accused of being the main source in the Steele file. He is charged with five counts of giving false statements to the FBI and his next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. Fox News’ Kelly Laco contributed to this report.

