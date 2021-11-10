UAE Foreign Minister Meets Syrian Assad in Damascus | Bashar al-Assad News





Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is the first Emirati official to visit Damascus since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in Damascus, the Syrian presidency said. Bin Zayed is the first Emirati official to visit Damascus since the 2011 uprising that escalated into a brutal and multifaceted war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed Syrian infrastructure. Previously, the UAE was one of several regional powers that backed opposition fighters in the war in Syria. With the Syrian government taking over most of the country, Arab countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt have taken steps towards al-Assad’s government. The two discussed exploring new horizons to strengthen bilateral ties and trade partnerships at Tuesday’s meeting, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency. Bin Zayed led a high-level delegation of Emirati officials, he added. Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s support for stability efforts in Syria, expressing his belief that Syria, under the leadership of President Al-Assad, and the efforts of its people are able to overcome the challenges posed by the war. in the statement. Al-Assad praised the UAE for its correct and objective positions towards Syria. Last month, the Emirates economy ministry said it had agreed with its Syrian counterpart to boost trade and economic co-operation after the two countries’ economy ministers met on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020. Ties between the two countries have been slowly rekindled since the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in late 2018. In March 2019, bin Zayed said that the UAE target to ensure that Syria returns to the Arab region. Abu Dhabi has also demanded that Syria be readmitted to the Arab League. Last month, al-Assad made a phone call to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, a key US ally. The conversation was preceded by the full reopening of the main border crossing point between the two countries in September.

