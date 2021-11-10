Trombones play for international teachers | tidings

DANVILLE High School trombones Brian Myers and Cameron Cummins received some world-class guidance from music professionals and teachers last summer without leaving Danville.

Both Danville Area High School seniors and school group members attended the Danville International Trombone Summit with university professors and professionals in ensembles such as the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. Of the 20 students from across the country who participated, most were graduate students in trumpet. Myers and Cummins were the only high school students who participated.

They are two of the most motivated and successful students I have had in recent years, said high school group director Tom Hiravi, who recommended them for the summit. I thought they really deserved to be there.

He said Myers has reached the all-regional level in instrumental music and has also made the All-State choir. Cummins made the All-State group.

The summit landed in Danville because Allison Kent Cotner, whose brother James Kent is tenor and bassist with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, forced Kent to hold the summit here.

Other professionals who instructed the students were Myles Blakemore, trombonist in the US Naval Academy Band and professor of trombone at Howard University; Rebecca Ciabattari, whose credentials include principal at Saint Johns School of the Arts, Williamsport, brass instructor at Lycoming College, artistic collaborator, trombone / eufonium at Bucknell University, and lead trombone at the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Steven Osborne, second trombone with the Sarasota Symphony Orchestra (Florida) and Michael Kris, professor at the University of North Carolina.

The students also enlarged the faculty in Vienna and Stockholm.

Hiravi said that after Myers and Cummins had a lesson with Kent, the professor agreed with Hiravi that the two trombonists deserved to attend the summit.

Recorded, modified concerts

Both students said they also learned a lot.

Myers, 18, of Mahoning Township, said he also learned more about another of his audio engineering passions by recording and editing four concerts held during the June 20-25 summit, two at Grove Presbyterian church and one at Memorial Park and at Maria Hall. on the land of St. Cyril.

Cummins, 17, of Cooper Township, composed his work on the trombone, which international faculty members played and criticized.

Students from all over the country came to Danville to attend the summit. Those students stayed at the home of Barb Walzer, West Market Street, president of the non-profit music therapy organization Harmonious Endeavors, the main sponsor of the summits.

Myers said he met with Kent two or three weeks before the scheduled meeting.

He was looking for someone to be the audio engineer for the concerts, said Myers, who has his own recording equipment. I have successfully recorded video and audio for all four concerts.

Myers said he helped launch the International Trombone Summit channel on YouTube and uploaded the recordings.

Myers also received instructions from Blakemore for a duet for organ or piano and trombone bass, Hosannah.

He also spoke to Blakemore about the Naval Academy because he is interested in going there after high school.

I talked to him about some of his experiences with the Naval Academy Gang, Myers said.

He said recording and editing concerts taught him to edit quickly. At the academy, he hopes for a dual degree in artificial computer intelligence and machine learning, he said.

I want to do side work in studio recording, Myers added.

Part composed for concert

Cummins was tasked with composing a piece for the faculty concert at Presbyterian Grove.

It was very well received, he said.

I want to go to college to study music composition and, hopefully, write about movies, TV and video games, Cummins said.

At the summit, he said Kent worked with him on the Morceau Symphonique, a trombone solo.

I learned a lot about performing and being more musical in my playing, said Cummins, who played solo at the concert for Maria Hall residents.

He said the instructors provided invaluable knowledge to play and pursue a career in music.

While the trombone is their specialty, Myers and Cummins also play other instruments. The two started playing eufonium, a small tube, in fifth grade. Myers also plays the bass trombone, tube, and full battery pack.

I chose euphonium because I didn’t want to deal with slipping, Cummins said. Now I like sliding.

