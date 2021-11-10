International
Trombones play for international teachers | tidings
DANVILLE High School trombones Brian Myers and Cameron Cummins received some world-class guidance from music professionals and teachers last summer without leaving Danville.
Both Danville Area High School seniors and school group members attended the Danville International Trombone Summit with university professors and professionals in ensembles such as the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. Of the 20 students from across the country who participated, most were graduate students in trumpet. Myers and Cummins were the only high school students who participated.
They are two of the most motivated and successful students I have had in recent years, said high school group director Tom Hiravi, who recommended them for the summit. I thought they really deserved to be there.
He said Myers has reached the all-regional level in instrumental music and has also made the All-State choir. Cummins made the All-State group.
The summit landed in Danville because Allison Kent Cotner, whose brother James Kent is tenor and bassist with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, forced Kent to hold the summit here.
Other professionals who instructed the students were Myles Blakemore, trombonist in the US Naval Academy Band and professor of trombone at Howard University; Rebecca Ciabattari, whose credentials include principal at Saint Johns School of the Arts, Williamsport, brass instructor at Lycoming College, artistic collaborator, trombone / eufonium at Bucknell University, and lead trombone at the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Steven Osborne, second trombone with the Sarasota Symphony Orchestra (Florida) and Michael Kris, professor at the University of North Carolina.
The students also enlarged the faculty in Vienna and Stockholm.
Hiravi said that after Myers and Cummins had a lesson with Kent, the professor agreed with Hiravi that the two trombonists deserved to attend the summit.
Recorded, modified concerts
Both students said they also learned a lot.
Myers, 18, of Mahoning Township, said he also learned more about another of his audio engineering passions by recording and editing four concerts held during the June 20-25 summit, two at Grove Presbyterian church and one at Memorial Park and at Maria Hall. on the land of St. Cyril.
Cummins, 17, of Cooper Township, composed his work on the trombone, which international faculty members played and criticized.
Students from all over the country came to Danville to attend the summit. Those students stayed at the home of Barb Walzer, West Market Street, president of the non-profit music therapy organization Harmonious Endeavors, the main sponsor of the summits.
Myers said he met with Kent two or three weeks before the scheduled meeting.
He was looking for someone to be the audio engineer for the concerts, said Myers, who has his own recording equipment. I have successfully recorded video and audio for all four concerts.
Myers said he helped launch the International Trombone Summit channel on YouTube and uploaded the recordings.
Myers also received instructions from Blakemore for a duet for organ or piano and trombone bass, Hosannah.
He also spoke to Blakemore about the Naval Academy because he is interested in going there after high school.
I talked to him about some of his experiences with the Naval Academy Gang, Myers said.
He said recording and editing concerts taught him to edit quickly. At the academy, he hopes for a dual degree in artificial computer intelligence and machine learning, he said.
I want to do side work in studio recording, Myers added.
Part composed for concert
Cummins was tasked with composing a piece for the faculty concert at Presbyterian Grove.
It was very well received, he said.
I want to go to college to study music composition and, hopefully, write about movies, TV and video games, Cummins said.
At the summit, he said Kent worked with him on the Morceau Symphonique, a trombone solo.
I learned a lot about performing and being more musical in my playing, said Cummins, who played solo at the concert for Maria Hall residents.
He said the instructors provided invaluable knowledge to play and pursue a career in music.
While the trombone is their specialty, Myers and Cummins also play other instruments. The two started playing eufonium, a small tube, in fifth grade. Myers also plays the bass trombone, tube, and full battery pack.
I chose euphonium because I didn’t want to deal with slipping, Cummins said. Now I like sliding.
Class Acts is a weekly feature that highlights students, teachers, programs and projects in Valley school districts. Email future story suggestions at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/news/trombonists-play-for-international-teachers/article_1f6e702c-40d9-11ec-baf7-73bec3f6eeae.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]