International travel rules have been eased, but Hawaiian Air does not expect an influx of passengers





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Although the United States eased foreign travel rules on Monday, Hawaiian Airlines said it does not expect rapid growth in international business. The airline said international travel to Hawaii will be largely the same as Japan and Korea still have mandatory quarantines for returning residents. Officials said the rules have kept many Asian international travelers in their countries of origin. Moreover, the company said the trip was already open to the US for those coming from Japan and Korea. Despite not being able to accommodate Asian tourists, Hawaiian Air said it would take advantage of Australia’s recent decision to loosen the rules for its citizens. The airline announced five flights a week to Australia starting in December. Executives said Hawaii’s secure reputation is attractive to many international visitors. With regard to many other beach destinations in the Pacific, we offer a really high quality of care and I think the combination of safety and a well-known brand and a well-known product will serve us well as we move into the first quarter, said Brent Overbeek and Hawaiian Airlines. Hawaiian Air said it is prepared to step up operations when Japan and Korea are ready to ease their countries’ restrictions. Meanwhile, the airline said it is receiving a boost from freight demand amid supply chain problems from Asia to the US. Honestly in the meantime, many of those who have supported our international service have been cargo, Overbeek said. So demand for goods from Asia and freight products outside Asia, if you look at all the supply chain issues and port issues in Long Beach and Los Angeles, all those cargo countries have been part of our business that really us has helped maintain our international network. The company said most of the cargo is electronic equipment and vehicle parts. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

