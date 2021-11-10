Mexico AMLO proposes global anti-poverty plan in UN speech | Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News





The plan would help 750 million people living on less than $ 2 a day have a dignified life, says the Mexican president.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has laid out a global plan aimed at raising some 750 million people living on less than $ 2 a day, telling the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the effort would be funded primarily by rich people and corporations. Speaking at a UN Security Council session in New York City on Tuesday, Lopez Obrador said the plan could give the world’s poor a dignified life thanks to voluntary contributions from richer individuals, corporations and countries. The left-wing president is on his second trip abroad since taking office three years ago and chaired the council, where Mexico is serving a two-year term and holding the presidency this month. “Never in the history of this organization has anything really essential been done for the good of the poor, but it is never too late to establish justice,” Lopez Obrador said during his speech. Today is the time to act against marginalization, addressing the causes and not just the consequences. The program proposed by Lopez Obradors will be funded by an annual contribution of 4 percent from the fortunes of the 1,000 richest people and corporations, plus a donation from the G20 countries equivalent to 0.2 percent of their economies. The Mexican president said his plan aims to give the poor a dignified life [Carlo Allegri/Reuters] His speech came as a growing number of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and the Caribbean struggling with poverty, unemployment, gang violence and other crises have moved through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States. A caravan of several thousand immigrants left southern Mexico last month and is currently heading to the U.S. border, where this year marks a maximum of 20 years in the number of immigrants arriving. Mexico has sent its national guard to the country’s northern and southern borders to curb the influx of asylum seekers. He also blocked previous convoys of immigrants from approaching the U.S. border. At the UN, Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that it would be hypocritical to ignore that the main problem the world faces today is corruption, an issue that the Mexican president said has led to an increase in inequality, poverty, violence and migration. He also noted the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally as an example of exclusion and inequality. The spirit of cooperation is losing ground to the desire for profit and this is making us slip from civilization to barbarism, said Lopez Obrador. We are moving forward, alienated, forgetting moral principles and turning our backs on the pain of humanity. If we are not able to reverse these tendencies with specific actions, we will not be able to solve any of the other problems affecting the peoples of the world, he added. President López Obrador proposes the “World Plan for Brotherhood and Welfare” with an investment of $ 1 billion a year: 4% of the income of the richest people in the world; 4% of the revenues of the 1000 largest corporations and 0.2% of the GDP of each G20 country Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) November 9, 2021 Translation: President Lopez Obrador proposes the World Plan for Brotherhood and Welfare with an investment of $ 1 billion a year: 4% of the income of the richest people in the world; 4% of the revenues of the 1000 largest corporations and 0.2% of the GDP of each G20 country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/9/mexico-amlo-proposes-global-anti-poverty-plan-un-speech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos