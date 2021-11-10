Draft COP26 raises language for heating 1.5 degrees Celsius, but is weak in money for developing countries





The document is not final and COP26 delegates from nearly 200 countries will now negotiate the details over the coming days. The final text requires consensus from all nations and if agreed, language would be the first strong recognition that 1.5 degrees is the limit the world should aim for.

The most obvious line is that the draft urges signatories to come forward by the end of 2022 with new emission reduction targets over the next decade, which scientists say is essential if the world wants to have any chance of keeping warm under 2 degrees and closer. up to 1.5.

David Waskow, director of the International Climate Initiative with the World Resources Institute, hailed the 2022 target as progress.

“So this is essential language, because it sets the time frame when countries have to come up with strengthened objectives in order to align with Paris,” he said. He was referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which set a global warming limit of 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, with a preference of 1.5 degrees. Although this was agreed upon six years ago, many parties’ emission plans do not match this goal.

He warned that there were “certainly parties that pushed it”, citing Saudi Arabia and Russia. CNN had contacted those sites on the same issue Tuesday and is seeking new comments. China has said several times publicly that it would oppose a shift from 2 degrees to 1.5. Usually draft COP arrangements are reduced to the final text, but there is also a chance that some elements may be strengthened. The agreement includes soft language like “incitement” and “know” about emissions cuts, so it does not have the same force of a treaty as the Paris Agreement, but has a legal basis. But in general, the language is based on the Paris Agreement and includes lines on the importance of speeding up the removal of coal and other fossil fuels, although no specific dates are mentioned. The director of WRI climate negotiations, Yamide Dagnet, said it was the climate-vulnerable countries that demanded the strongest language, but what they wanted was for the agreement to impose stronger obligations on individual nations. They are also seeing the 2022 target as difficult to achieve without a greater funding boost. “For them, it will be very difficult … to go home and say, after all your efforts … you have to make another adjustment effort within a year,” she said. There is a wide section on the issue of climate financing, which is the key point of stalemate in the talks. A dynamic has emerged in the negotiations where developing countries are demanding that rich countries honor a commitment they made more than a decade ago to transfer $ 100 billion a year to the Global South by 2020 and start pay for “losses and damages”, which means holding them financially responsible for the impacts on their countries, acknowledging the historic role of rich nations in the climate crisis. The draft agreement states that the $ 100 billion goal is likely to be met by 2023, three years later than promised, although it includes some points to encourage faster money mobilization. The language is quite weak in that it does not set earlier objectives to come up with funding. “On one side of the scales, it advances a detailed process to accelerate climate mitigation goals, but, on the other side of the scales, on finances, losses and damages, it is vague and ambiguous,” said Mohamed Adow, director of climate. think tank Power Shift Africa. “The missed deadline for the $ 100 billion promise is not being accepted – and this is a key requirement from vulnerable countries.” Tracy Carty, head of the Oxfam delegation to COP26, said: “Support for losses and damages cannot be left to accidental charities. We need a strong funding system and new sources of support for countries suffering losses. “The damage goes beyond humanitarian aid. There are four days left and there is everything to play to ensure Glasgow is remembered for the right reasons.” What does the agreement say about 1.5 degrees At 1.5 degrees, the document states that “I recognize that the effects of climate change will be much lower on the temperature rise of 1.5 C compared to 2 C and decides to continue efforts to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 C, acknowledging that it requires meaningful and effective action by all parties in this critical decade on the basis of the best available scientific knowledge. “ He also acknowledges that limiting global warming to 1.5 C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including a 45 percent reduction in global carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. compared to the level of 2010 and at net zero around the middle of the century. “

