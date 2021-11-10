Sea horses and sharks living in the Thames River, analysis shows rivers

Sea horses, eels, seals and sharks live in the Thames of the tide, according to the most comprehensive analysis of the waterway since it was declared biologically dead in the 1950s.

But scientists from the London Zoological Society (ZSL), who do the work, warn that 95 miles of the Thames tide is suffering from rising nitrate levels as a result of industrial leaks and sewage discharges. Water levels and temperatures are also rising as a result of global warming.

On average, summer temperatures in the upper Thames of the tide have risen by 0.19 C per year since the turn of the century, the Thames State report said.

Also noteworthy is the degree of plastic pollution that the Thames erupts, which extends from below Teddington to Shoeburyness. Like thousands of plastic bottles, wet wipes are a serious concern.

A pile of wet wipes in Barnes has grown by 1.4 meters since 2014 and covers an area of ​​1000 square meters.

These products, many of which contain plastics, are physically changing the shoreline along the Thames by creating large clumps of sediments tightly bound together, the report said.

The density of microplastics found in the Thames was measured at 19.5 plastics per cubic meter, and microplastics flow down the river at a rate of up to 94,000 pieces per second, the report estimated.

ZSL used 17 different indicators to assess the health of the Thamess natural environment. He stressed the impact of dedicated conservation efforts, such as the Salt Fleet Flats Reserve near the Thames estuary on its south coast. The mud and salt marsh habitat was established in 2016 and is home to a range of stray birds.

Species living in the Thames include seahorses and even sharks, including the tip, the soft star dog, and the shrew.

The most recent count revealed that there were about 900 port seals and 3,200 gray seals. Since the start of the surveys in 2003, there has been a clear and steady increase in both seal populations in the Thames estuary.

However, the number of fish has dropped since the 1990s, with conservation scientists saying further research is needed to determine the cause.

The Thames of the tide supports more than 115 species of fish, 92 species of birds and has almost 600 acres of swamp, which is an essential habitat for a range of wildlife.

Alison Debney, head of the ZSL Conservation Program for Wetland Ecosystem Recovery, said: “Estuaries are one of our most neglected and threatened ecosystems. They provide us with clean water, flood protection and are an important breeding ground for fish and other wildlife. The Thames estuary and the associated blue carbon habitats are extremely important in our fight to mitigate climate change and build a strong and resilient future for nature and humans.

Since 2003 there has been a steady increase in seal populations in the Thames estuary. Photo: ZSL

This report has enabled us to really see how far Thames has come on her journey to recovery since she was declared biologically dead, and in some cases, to lay the groundwork for building in the future.

As dissolved oxygen and phosphorus levels have fallen, the latter as a result of better wastewater treatment since the 1990s, scientists have discovered a long-term increase in nitrate concentrations, which can negatively affect water quality. and be harmful to wildlife.

According to the Environment Agency, the sources of high nitrate levels are industrial waste and wastewater discharged into the water.

In addition, there are many disturbing chemicals that are not monitored regularly, with potentially harmful impacts on the Thames wildlife.

The Thames Tideway Tunnel, known as London’s new super-sewer, which will be completed in 2025 at a cost of $ 3.9 billion, will capture more than 95% of the sewage entering the river from sewer systems, according to civil. the engineers behind the project.

The ZSL report also highlights the recreational use of the river, from kayaking and fishing to cruise ships. As a diverse environment, accessible to millions of people, the Thames of the tide is an important source of cognitive benefits, the report said.