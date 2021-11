The Price of Carbon: How It Can Save the World (and Save You Money)

Last week, nearly 40 countries that participated in COP26 pledged to shift their power grids away from coal-fired power generation. Disappointingly, the United States was not one of the promises to do so. But, this does not mean that everything is lost. Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a nonprofit that aims to promote national policies addressing climate change, says setting a “carbon price” may be the next best thing about switching to renewables. Climate change is making Texas allergies faster than anywhere else in the US

What is the price of carbon? According to the World Bank, Carbon price is a tactic that imposes a tax on the external costs of CO2 emissions which is widely paid by the general public. This can be through crop damage, health care costs from heat waves and droughts, and property loss from floods and sea level rise, and tracks these costs to emitters in the form of a price for CO2 emitted. The higher the CO2 emission, the higher the price. Implementing a carbon tax will essentially shift the burden of large CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions away from the public (mainly colored communities and low-income households) to those responsible for it, and most importantly, those who are also equipped to reduce their emissions at the cost of their own money. In other words, instead of deciding who emits what, where and how, a carbon tax will allow businesses and industries to decide for themselves to reduce their emissions or continue business as usual but pay for their emissions. COP26 Update: What has happened so far?

The World Bank quotes that the carbon tax is the most flexible and cheapest way for our economy and society, while also achieving the environmental goal of reducing CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions. The New York Times reports renewable and clean energies like sun and wind are now cheaper than carbon-releasing energy sources such as coal, natural gas and oil. This means that a cash-raising effect is possible with a carbon tax. It may be necessary to start investing in clean technologies, market innovations and low carbon drivers of economic growth with lower energy costs and carbon taxes. These savings can then be passed on to the consumer at lower prices for the products.

