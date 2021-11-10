Morocco wants to turn the page on Sahara conflict W: Foreign Minister | tidings





Bourita says the kingdom is committed to finding a solution to the artificial conflict stemming from the neighboring state.

Amid rising tensions with neighboring Algeria, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita says his country is determined to finally turn the page on the Western Sahara conflict, but without relinquishing its legitimate rights over the disputed territory. Speaking before senators in Rabat on Tuesday, Bourita said Morocco is committed to finding a solution to the artificial regional conflict stemming from a neighboring state (Algeria) ‘s opposition to its legitimate rights to fulfill its territorial integrity. Tensions have risen in recent months between Morocco and its regional rival Algeria over the former Spanish colony that Rabat sees as its sovereign territory. Algeria supports the independence movement of the Polisario Front of Western Sahara. Last year, the US administration of then-President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s claim to territory as a precondition for normalizing Rabat’s relations with Israel. The movement broke for years the international consensus that the future of Western Sahara should be decided by a UN-supervised referendum. Non-negotiable Morocco King Mohamed VI said on Saturday that Western Sahara was non-negotiable, in comments Polisario dismissed as fabrications. Morocco controls 80 percent of the predominantly desert territory, which has mineral reserves and access to rich Atlantic fisheries, and offers a potentially strategic trade route linking Morocco with West African markets. Algeria severed diplomatic relations with its neighbor in August, citing various hostile actions after months of accusing Morocco of actions, including supporting the illegal Kabylie Self-Determination Movement and standing behind the fires that broke out in Algeria in the summer. Morocco denies the allegations. Last week, Algeria accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict. Akram Kharief, editor of the Algerian website Mena Defense, said Algerians were killed along a highway passing through a part of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front. An informed source from Morocco said he never targets civilians. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on a visit to Algeria last week, called for proper accountability of the rights of the Sahrawi people in an equal and UN-mediated solution to the Western Sahara conflict. The world body has been conducting a peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara since 1991, overseeing an already broken ceasefire between Morocco and Polisario, and aiming to hold a referendum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/10/morocco-keen-on-turning-western-sahara-page-foreign-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos