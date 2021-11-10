UAE Foreign Minister meets with Syrian Assad, US criticizes dictator’s visit

The UAE foreign minister met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday in a bid to improve ties between Assad and a US ally in the Gulf, prompting US denunciations of efforts to the rehabilitation of a “brutal dictator.”

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan is the top Emirati figure to visit Syria in the decade since the outbreak of a civil war in which several Arab states mainly supported Sunni Muslim insurgents against Assad.

The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad’s diplomatic isolation, as Syria faces a spiraling economic crisis sparked by years of conflict and accompanied by Western sanctions.

“President Assad received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan,” and an accompanying delegation, said the Syrian state news agency SANA.

“They discussed bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to develop co-operation in various sectors that are of common interest,” the statement said.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined in his meeting with Assad “the UAE’s interpretation of Syria’s security, stability and unity,” the UAE state news agency WAM said.

He also stressed “the support of the United Arab Emirates for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, to consolidate stability in the country and to fulfill the aspirations of the Syrian brotherly people,” WAM reported.

US criticizes expression of ‘support’

But UAE ally Washington quickly expressed concern about the signal sent from the meeting.

“This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, without referring to him as president.

The UAE severed ties as Syria’s crackdown on nationwide protests demanding regime change was escalating into a devastating war that has since left nearly half a million people dead.

Syria is backed by the Gulf state’s regional rival, Iran, but in December 2018 the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, suggesting an attempt to get the Syrian government back on the Arab side.

The move was followed by a call from the UAE in March this year for Syria to return to the Arab League – a key supporter of its November 2011 suspension.

Back to ‘Arab side’

Egypt, home of the pan-Arab body, said on Tuesday that relations should be finally restored with Syria, but that Damascus must first address concerns such as the humanitarian effects of the war.

Addressing the International Center for Scholars Woodrow Wilson in Washington, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Syria should “show more moderation in how it regains the region’s trust and in its internal dynamics.”

Damascus is struggling to secure international aid, namely from oil-rich regional Arab neighbors who supported the opposition in the early days of the war.

Last month, the UAE economy ministry said it agreed with Syria on “future plans to improve economic co-operation and explore new sectors”.

A ministry statement said the UAE was Syria’s most prominent global trade partner, accounting for 14 percent of Syria’s foreign trade.

Also last month, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, discussed developments in Syria with Assad in the second conversation between the two leaders since March last year.

“Assad’s lifeline”

Analyst Nicholas Heras of the Newlines Institute in Washington said “the UAE is Assad’s lifeline” in light of crippling Western sanctions.

“Damascus needs the Emirates Canal … to eventually have access to the critical financing and business acumen for an Assad-led reconstruction process in Syria,” Heras said.

The UAE is not the only Arab country that is getting closer to the Assad government.

In October, Assad summoned King Abdullah II of Jordan for the first time since the start of the conflict in Syria.

The two neighbors had reopened a large border crossing days earlier.

The UAE is one of six Gulf Cooperation Council member states that took a tough stance against Damascus in 2012 and eventually recognized an opposition umbrella group as representing Syria.

Some regional powers see the warming of Damascus as a way to lure Syria away from Iran’s exclusive regional influence – a staunch supporter of the Assad government that has expanded its military footprint in Syria throughout the course of the conflict.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)