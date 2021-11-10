Climate change is affecting the Thames River, according to this new report

Photo: Bill Green / Thames Festival Trust

The results of the first Thames State report were published today by the London Zoological Society and there is good and bad news for London’s main waterway.

ZSL, the conservation charity that runs the London Zoo, brought together experts from 16 different organizations to conduct a ‘full health check’ at 215 miles of the Thames, looking at factors such as wildlife, ecosystems, pollution and climate change threats.

Wildlife in the Thames

Photo: ZSL

First, the good news. Since the Thames was declared ‘biologically dead’ in 1957, species of birds and marine mammals living in and around the river have grown greatly. Seals, seahorses and eels are among the species that now inhabit our river, along with, surprisingly, the species of pointed sharks, star-studded dogs, and wild dogs. Natural habitats like the carbon swamp that captures carbon and therefore helps fight climate change are also on the rise.

In contrast, the number of fish species found in the tidal Thames has decreased since the 1990s. Further research is needed to find the cause of this.

Climate Change and the Thames

Photo: Jun Huang / Thames Festival Trust

Not all good news though as everywhere else, the Thames is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, mainly through changes in water temperature and sea levels. The Thames temperature is rising by an average of 0.2 C each year, which can damage ecosystems and wildlife reserves by making creatures adapt their habits and range.

Water levels are also rising in the Thames in Silvertown, there has been an average rise of 4.26 mm per year since 1990, which contributes to the threat of flooding in London.

Sewage in the Thames River

Work to build the Thames Tideway tunnel. Photo: Tideway John Zammit, Absolute Photography

The discharge of raw sewage into our waterways is under scrutiny more than ever. Much of the capital’s current sewage infrastructure was built in Victorian times, for a much smaller population, so it could be overloaded with current volumes, causing sewage to flow into the Thames.

That said, water quality improved between 2007 and 2020, with increasing dissolved oxygen concentrations, low concentrations can kill fish, so this is good news. Moreover, phosphorus concentrations have decreased since the 1990s, indicating this Improvements in wastewater treatment works have been successful in reducing phosphorus entering the river, making water cleaner and healthier.

What is being done to protect the Thames?

Photo: ZSL

Like almost everywhere on Earth, the Thames needs to stop climate change in order to guarantee its future as a living river. Water temperatures and levels should be prevented from rising higher and water quality should be improved.

The Environment Agency has merged Plans and Thames Estuary 2100 which sets out a long-term approach to adapting to sea level rise for the rest of this century, in order to protect London from floods. Natural approaches, like growth Thames habitats including mud, wetlands, tidal marshes, reeds and salt marshes are part of the plan, as well as funds to improve flood protection.

James Brand, Thames Estuary 2100 Advisor at the Environment Agency said:

We are pleased to support the Thames State Report published today. If we are to address climate urgency, nature must be at the center of our solution, both in slowing down the pace of change in the future and in adapting to the changes we are already seeing.

It is also hoped that the problem of sewage entering and polluting waterways will be drastically reduced in the coming years. The Thames Tideway Tunnel, known as London’s new super canal, should capture more than 95% of the raw wastewater discharged into the Thames once it is completed in 2025.

The Thames State Report also contains the first indicator of plastic pollution in the Thames, allowing scientists to monitor the situation in the coming years.

Photo: ZSL

ZSL Conservation Program Leader for Wetland Ecosystem Recovery, said Alison Debney:

Estuaries are one of our most neglected and threatened ecosystems. They provide us with clean water, flood protection and are an important breeding ground for fish and other wildlife. This report has enabled us to really see how far Thames has come on her journey to recovery since she was declared biologically dead, and in some cases, to lay the groundwork for building in the future.

As a result of the report’s findings on the impact of climate change on the Thames, ZSL is calling on world leaders to commit to tackling biodiversity loss and climate change at COP26, which, at the time of writing, is ongoing . You can support ZSL storage work from donating to charity.

Read in full Thames’s condition report.