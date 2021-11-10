NHS Confederation Integrated Care System Leaders Conference

Thank you so much Matthew and thank you for inviting me and thank you for everything you do. You may be able to understand from the background that I am joining you from Glasgow, from COP26 where there was also a very important health announcement yesterday, I am sure none of you have missed it.

But let me just start my remarks by just saying that we all have such a love for the NHS because, after all, it has to do with all of us.

It’s a truly national health service for NHS patients and NHS colleagues – including leaders like you – because we are all on both sides of the same coin. All were united by the values ​​that support the NHS. That we all share a responsibility for each other’s health. I think this has never been more true than the last two years. A difficult winter awaits us all. But we face it in a stronger position because of the leadership of everyone in this virtual room.

The way you performed during the pandemic has undoubtedly saved countless lives. You can be very proud of what you have all achieved and of course I am proud of you. While we were all still navigating the difficult days ahead, we must also look at vital work beyond the pandemic. In many ways, Amanda and I, of whom you have just heard before, are the new kids on the block. I got my post in June and Amanda in August. But of course, they were not so new!

This is Ive’s sixth department, and Amanda’s prominent NHS career spans three decades. But we have new ideas for what is definitely a new era. My priorities that I have talked about a lot in this work are Covid, recovery and reform. Covid – pulling us out and keeping us out of the pandemic. Recovery – treating the large number of appointments it has caused. And reform our health and social care systems in the long run. Three words, Covid, recovery and reform. But a huge amount for us to do. So I’m really grateful for this first opportunity to address you: the leaders of our Integrated Care Systems.

There are two major reasons why they were at a turning point for our ICS. First, because this is a new era for ICS leaders after the bill. And secondly, because the pandemic has ensured that health and care in this country will not be and can no longer be the same. But I believe it could be better and it could be more integrated.

But to achieve this, we must learn from the pandemic. What went wrong? Of course. But just as important is what went right. For a start, we have never been more integrated. The way we, for example, worked beyond traditional barriers to vaccinate the country against Covid-19. The way we get the data that pumps through the arteries of our healthcare system. And the way we have simplified so many staffing processes from registering doctors overseas to simplifying evaluations.

For our NHS executives, the pandemic has been like sending elite Air Force pilots into space. Your knowledge, discipline and experience have helped you thrive in new extreme circumstances. Its proof if still needed proof that integration should continue to be our motto and Integrated Care Systems are the right way forward. Because working together has always been our greatest weapon against this virus. We are increasingly drawn closer to each other by a common enemy. Now we have to stand together, to fight other challenges: like health inequalities.

Crossing the peak of the pandemic has been like a falling wave, revealing the basic health of our nation. We can see that the health inequalities in our society, be they regional, racial or socio-economic, have only deepened. Men in the most deprived areas of England can expect to live almost ten years less than they at least. Black women are five times more likely to die from complications during childbirth than white women. Black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups make up less than one-seventh of our population, but they represented one-third of critical care admissions by Covid.

It is time to raise the level of health. This will take partnership. And it will take a new kind of leadership – from me and from all of you. After all, the NHS did not become the institution we all love today by staying in place. Nearly 40 years ago, when Roy Griffiths reported to Mrs. Thatcher on NHS Management, he famously said, and I quote:

If Florence Nightingale were to carry her lamp through the corridors of the NHS today, she would surely be looking for responsible people.

Well, if Florence Nightingale had taken her lamp to Nightingale Hospitals, ICU and A&E last winter, she would have found the people in charge and found an NHS management that is innovative, integrated and open. And the Leadership Review, led by Gen. Sir Gordon Messenger and Dame Linda Pollard, is about getting better at what you are doing and doing even more of it and turning it into those great challenges of the future. .

Because the future of health in this country is not just about people like me at Whitehall, but about people like you working in partnership with anyone who can make a difference. We are not only giving you the investment to reform, we are also giving you the freedom to innovate, so that ICS can take on an increasing role as an innovation hub and show the way forward for other parts of the country.

I am determined to do everything I can to help you achieve this. To be innovative, to be even more integrated and to have an even more open future. We set historical funding levels in the expenditure review. In fact, for capital spending, I think I’m right in saying we put in $ 1 billion more than the NHS Confederation even demanded! This helps, of course, if you know some of the Treasury tricks. They were also laying legislative building blocks. Like the Draft Law on Health and Care, which provides the architecture for our statutory ICS.

And soon, I will bring forward a White Paper on Integration, with our proposals on how health and care can best function as one. It will see us embrace new ways of sharing data and delivering digital services together, for example. It will also see us embrace new approaches to the workforce. Not only to help staff move from sector to sector, but also to promote more shared roles in health and social care. In addition to structures, we simply want more people working in the field of health and social care and we are bringing in even more talented colleagues to join you.

Since last August, we have recruited almost 5,500 more doctors, almost 10,000 more nurses and there are almost 39,400 more staff in hospital and community health services in total. More colleagues who under your leadership can embody not only the kindness, compassion and resilience that sets the NHS apart, but also your spirit of innovation, integration and openness.

But to lead this change, a major psychological step would have to be taken. We need to get out of our shoes and experience health and care through the eyes of the people we serve. If you are recovering from a serious operation, you do not care which structures sit where. You only care about the quality of care you will receive. My goal, above all else, is to stop people from jumping around the system. Sounds simple – but I know it’s hard. If it were easy, the couple would have done it already.

But with this change in perspective and a change in professional culture I also think we can achieve it by thinking as one, planning as one and working as one – across our ICSs. The Prime Minister and I have high expectations, but given everything we have already achieved, I have full confidence to get there. But besides all that, there is another ingredient that is so important to me: and that is respect.

I was horrified to hear of cases of violence and abuse in the NHS.

Let me say this: I will have a zero tolerance approach. Everyone in the NHS deserves to work with respect and dignity. They have the right to expect a job without violence and abuse. And I will continue to work with leaders like you to promote those positive cultures we need to see.

Some of you may know that when I was Home Secretary, I made protecting staff in the emergency services a priority, and I am determined to do the same in the NHS. And to help us understand this, I want us to have an NHS Covenant as we have it for the Armed Forces and the Police. It can unite so much from the work that has already been done from the Promise of the People, to actions against violence and abuse. I want to consult extensively about it. Both across the NHS and the general public to get it right, so we have a Covenant that makes a lasting difference in people’s lives.

Covenants are a promise. They are a mark of respect for those who have served. And they are a token of gratitude from a grateful nation. And I can only add my thanks. Thank you for everything you have done throughout this pandemic. I want to thank you for your leadership. And I want to thank you for everything you are planning to do in the future. Together, I know this new era will be one of the most important in the NHS proud history.

Let it be calculated. Thank you very much.