England has the highest death rate of elderly patients in the western world, study reveals | Older people

England has the highest death rate of debilitated and hospitalized elderly patients in the western world, a global historical study has revealed.

Harvard University, the London School of Economics (LSE) and the thinktank Health Foundation, all part of the International Co-operation on Costs, Outcomes and Needs for Care (Icconic), a global network of healthcare researchers, used thousands of official medical records for compare the cost and quality of care in 10 OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries.

Patient deaths are performance measures commonly used in health care systems, but so far there have been few sources of comparable death rates across countries.

To assess outcomes in debilitated and elderly patients, the researchers focused on two groups representing priority areas for the NHS and other health care systems: those in hospital with a hip fracture and those admitted with heart failure who have diabetes.

In both measures, England had a higher mortality rate than all other countries, including the US, Germany, France, Sweden and Spain. Data were analyzed for patients aged 65 and over between 2014 and 2018 to provide an extended assessment of patient outcomes in 10 countries.

One year after hip fracture surgery, almost a third (31%) of patients in England had died of any cause compared to less than a quarter of patients in Canada (23%) and Australia (22%). One year after being hospitalized with heart failure, more than four in 10 (43%) of diabetic patients in England had died. The next highest mortality rate was in the US (38%), followed by New Zealand (36%). France had the lowest death rates in both measures: 20% and 23%, respectively.

High mortality among patients with hip fractures is occurring despite England performing well in other quality care measures. For example, 82% of patients with hip fractures in England underwent surgery within 48 hours of admission, second only to Sweden, with 85% of patients. This is recommended as a key component of high quality care. However, one year after their initial admission, 31% of English patients had died, compared with 25% of Swedish patients.

Another surprising finding where England differs from other countries in the Icconic study, is the length of time patients with hip fractures spent in hospital. Patients in England spent an average of 21.7 days in hospital after their initial surgery, the highest of all 10 countries rated.

However, when it comes to financial costs, England has among the lowest costs in primary and secondary care for these patients, compared to other countries. Only the Netherlands has lower overall costs. The findings provide evidence that while the NHS remains a relatively low-cost health care system that performs well in many areas, death rates for some patients are higher than in comparable countries.

Dr Jennifer Dixon, chief executive of the Health Foundation, said: The findings of the Iconic study call for further urgent investigation, particularly finding the highest mortality among patients with hip fracture in the year following their admission to emergency treatment.

The fact that patients with thigh fractures in England spend much longer in hospital after surgery than in other countries also highlights an opportunity to improve efficiency by reducing the avoidable use of hospital care. Less avoidable long stays will mean that existing capacity can be better used to address remaining problems in hospital care as a result of the pandemic. This can contribute to better outcomes for patients and, since thigh fracture is the most common reason for urgent surgery, it significantly improves productivity for hospitals across the country.

Dr Irene Papanicolas, associate professor of health economics at LSE, added: Further work is needed to understand what England can do to improve patient outcomes.

An NHS source said there were many possible reasons for the differences in death rates observed between the 10 countries, including the various local hospital admission thresholds.

The source suggested that this is more likely to explain the difference in mortality for patients with heart failure and diabetes, where the degree to which patients are managed within the community versus hospital varies between countries.