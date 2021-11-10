Poland-Belarus: Immigrants resume efforts to break border





Thousands of trapped people have been caught in the middle of a growing geopolitical dispute in which the European Union, the United States and NATO have accused Belarussian leader Alexander Lukashenko of producing a migrant crisis on the EU’s eastern border to destabilize the bloc as punishment for sanctions on human rights abuses. His government denies the allegations and instead blames the West for dangerous, sometimes fatal, border crossings and poor handling of migrants.

The Polish border guard said it had recorded about 600 attempts to cross by migrants on Tuesday, as well as “three large-scale attempts” on Wednesday night, with more than 100 migrants in each group trying to break through the fence.

Nine people were arrested and 48 people immediately returned to Belarus, a border guard press officer told reporters on Wednesday. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Baszczak told Polish radio that there was still a significant group of people on the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing, which authorities closed on Tuesday. A representative of the Polish border guard told CNN earlier that some of the migrants were pushed towards barriers by Belarusian services.

In numerous videos by Polish authorities this week, hundreds of migrants were seen marching towards the border, some of whom appeared in a video using shovels, wire cutters and brute force to attempt to break through barriers.

Baszczak added that a migrant camp in Kuznica was also divided into smaller groups, without giving numbers. Journalists and aid workers have been blocked from traveling to the area from an exemption zone put in place after Poland declared a state of emergency recently. Only locals are allowed to enter the area after showing identification documents. Some of those living within the area told CNN that the increased presence of military police and border guards has been apparent and that they are not seeing more immigrants than normal. Polish rights activists have said the deployment of additional troops appears to have closed the border near Kuznica as they have not received any calls from migrants seeking help in the last three days. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have without an increase in people trying to enter their countries from Belarus in recent months. Many of the migrants – most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia – hope to travel from Poland deeper into Europe. On Tuesday, Lithuania declared a month-long state of emergency, which took effect at midnight on Wednesday. In an effort to deter migrants, the Polish government has sent text messages to foreign mobile numbers in the border area, which read: “The Polish border is closed. BLR [Belarus] the authorities told you lies. “Return to Minsk!” The press officer for the Polish border guard, Katarzyna Zdanowicz, said the situation in the Kuznica area was calm on Wednesday and that the migrants had received food and hot drinks from the Belarusian military overnight. Zdanowicz said the number of migrants camped along the border is about 4,000, citing estimates by border guards. She did not rule out the possibility that more people might leave for the border area from other parts of Belarus. The Belarus State Border Committee, which is in charge of the country’s external borders, said on Tuesday that about 2,000 migrants were at the scene. Numerous Polish officials have accused Belarus of helping migrants try to cross the border. Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki told Polish media on Wednesday that the migrants were “constantly transported across the border by Belarusian services”. Grodecki also claimed that “in addition to the Belarusian services, there are probably representatives of the Russian services” among the crowds of immigrants trying to cross the border. Game of diplomatic blame In an escalating war of words, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that Moscow was the master puppet behind the scenes at the border and that Minsk was acting on a Kremlin directive. Speaking in the Polish parliament on Tuesday, Morawiecki claimed that “the security of our eastern border has been brutally violated today by a ruthless dictator seeking revenge against Poland and Europe for opposing human rights violations in Belarus. But we know that his revenge is controlled by Moscow. “ “Russia’s neo-imperial policy is a fact. We are looking at the next steps of Lukashenko’s employer – President Putin. This is his scenario of rebuilding the Russian empire. A scenario that all Poles must face. with all their might together. “ Also Tuesday, the European Commission accused Belarus of acting as “a gangster regime” and criticized Lukashenko’s “false promises” that he said lure migrants to the border believing they would gain “easy entry into the EU”. The main spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Committee, Peter Stano, said the bloc was likely to impose further sanctions on Belarus. Belarus, which has denied all allegations, said Wednesday it was seeking a “joint response” with Russia to “unfriendly actions” by EU states. According to the Belarusian state media, BelTA, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei claimed that the West was abusing the topic of human rights to exert political pressure. At a news conference following talks between Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers in Moscow, Makei said that “a complex large-scale aggression has been launched against Belarus”, which could not go unanswered. Belarus ‘Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that “Poland’ s failed attempts to shift responsibility for the dynamic migration situation in Belarus appear to be weak”, warning the Polish side against “provocations”. Immigrants caught in the middle Humanitarian groups have had it before criticized the nationalist government of Poland regarding the treatment of migrants at the border, where they face exhausting conditions as temperatures drop overnight and lack of food and medical care is available. Rights groups have also accused the Polish authorities of numerous illegal returns – a claim that border officials have denied, arguing instead that they are acting in accordance with government regulations. Save the Children Europe director Anita Bay said the border situation was “against EU laws and values” and that states must guarantee the safety of migrants and refugees stranded in makeshift camps in a statement on Tuesday. “Children stranded near the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since the end of August are struggling with hypothermia, exhaustion and hunger, while their mental and physical health has deteriorated from their dangerous journeys and overworked situation. opposite “, said Bay. “We have seen images of entire families returning to Belarus and their request for international protection and immediate assistance has been ignored.” Bay said it was “unacceptable for the lives of children and their families to be used as a bargaining chip in a regional conflict” before calling on the EU to provide access “so that they can seek international protection. “. US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price reiterated Washington’s support for Poland on Tuesday, saying “the United States will continue to stand by Poland and all of our partners in Europe who have been threatened by the unacceptable actions of Belarus “.

Journalist Magda Chodownik reported from Sokolka, Poland while CNN’s Antonia Mortensen reported from Milan, Italy and Lauren Said-Moorhouse wrote from London. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen, Radina Gigova, Stephanie Halasz and Katharina Krebs also contributed to this report.

