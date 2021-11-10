COP26 and the NHS: Sajid Javid’s Open Letter on All NHS Beliefs in England

presentation

By: Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare

All of you NHS trust CEOs

Dear colleague,

With COP26 in development, I am writing to you all NHS believes to highlight the vital role it has NHS we must play in achieving our shared ambitions for climate change and the environment.

Addressing climate change by protecting and improving our natural assets, and the biodiversity that supports them, is essential to achieving a sustainable and resilient economy. It is also essential to maintain a firm and elastic NHS .

I know that these ambitions bring significant challenges and unique opportunities for beliefs. As such, I am also taking this opportunity to highlight how this government is supporting you to provide, including the 1.425 billion new funds available under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ( BEIS ) Public Sector Decarbonization Scheme[footnote 1].

Our common challenges

In 2019, the government made a world-leading legal commitment to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. On October 19, 2021, we took another major step by publishing our Net Zero Strategy. The strategy outlines measures for moving to a green and sustainable future, helping businesses and consumers move towards clean energy, supporting hundreds of thousands of well-paid jobs.

Our work on net zero is supported by a wide range of actions for broader environmental policies, including the forthcoming draft environmental law. The bill will set a legally binding target to stop the decline of species abundance by 2030, putting the environment at the center of all government policy-making. This will require all public bodies, including NHS England, to report publicly on their impact on key environmental outcomes.

I am strongly in favor of this, and biodiversity is something I have always been personally committed to. The challenge here should not be underestimated. Nature is declining globally and in uk . Between 1932 and 1984, we lost 97% of our species-rich pastures, 5 species of butterflies have become extinct in England in the last 150 years, and indicators showing the condition of birds dependent on farmland are less than half their value compared to 1970. This needs to be addressed.

That is why this government is committed to leaving the environment in a better condition than we have found for future generations. I want to see every part of NHS playing a leading role in achieving this goal.

Indeed, achieving all of these goals will be critical to him NHS services. The climate crisis is a health crisis, and the risks to health and social care from extreme weather as well as the increased risk of vector-borne diseases and floods are well known, while the health benefits of biodiversity, which itself plays a role in both climates adaptation and mitigation of change, are clear.

of NHS LIABILITY

of NHS has a key role to play in meeting these challenges.

NHS organizations in England occupy about 25 million m2 of soil only in acute care, bringing direct responsibilities to key issues such as biodiversity, air quality, waste reduction and water quality. On climate change, NHS emissions are about 4 to 5% of total carbon footprint in England, and over a third of public sector emissions. Unique brand and our status NHS means that we have a great opportunity to lead the way in this agenda by setting standards for other sectors, with NHS organizations that use their roles as anchoring institutions to encourage and promote action at the local level.

Not only is this the right thing to do, but there are significant business benefits on offer. As I am sure many of you have identified, investing capital at zero net can bring a number of significant benefits, including lowering residual maintenance bills. Likewise, many of the measures required are simply to improve the efficiency of buildings and reduce energy bills.

For all these reasons, I’m proud that NHS has publicly pledged to become zero net.

Great progress has already been made and, since 2010, NHS has reduced its emissions by 30%. I would like to pay homage to the work of all of them in NHS who continue to work hard on this agenda.

Action and support

However, there is a significant challenge ahead. of NHS s Submitting a Net Zero Health Service report (2020) has set out a clear roadmap for meeting this challenge. This is supported by a range of excellent guidance and support on environmental issues.

NHS England and Improvement has clearly defined the requirement for all integrated trusts and care systems ( ICS ) to produce a 3-year Green Plan[footnote 2], agreed by your board or governing body. I am completely behind this request; it is critical that NHS organizations set clear, unified local visions for climate change and agree on a range of concrete actions in areas such as system governance, digital transformation, procurement, climate adaptation, sustainable care models, and properties and facilities.

I understand that some trusts are also developing biodiversity plans as part of this work. I strongly welcome this and hope that all parts of NHS will think carefully about how they can best manage and improve their green spaces for the benefit of humans and wildlife, and take clear action to achieve this.

Indeed, there are many excellent examples of biodiversity work across the country NHS , and I would like to highlight some of the excellent practices I have seen up and down the country. of NHS forest the initiative has led to over 77,000 trees already planted in 200 different NHS the assets of the organization. Likewise, there are fantastic examples of good practice at the trust level, from 1 acre of wildflowers planted by the University of Birmingham. NHS Trust to Manchester Foundation Trusts Honey Project, with its hives on the roof kept by trained staff beekeepers. I am eager to see more of this kind of action throughout NHS .

At net zero, I acknowledge that the operation of properties and facilities can bring capital pressures. As already defined, investing in net zero has an excellent business meaning and I want to see all trusts make the best use of their operating capital to drive savings in efficiency and mitigate emissions. In addition, I know trusts are benefiting from over 280 million in phases 1 and 2 of BEIS Public Sector Decarbonization Scheme. I can confirm it BEIS will make available another $ 1.425 billion to all public sector bodies, including NHS Trusts, for heat decarbonization and energy efficiency projects until 2025.

Another key area is procurement, with drugs and NHS The supply chain, which accounts for approximately 62% of total carbon emissions, reducing this should be a key priority for any part of the NHS . I am satisfied since 2030, NHS will no longer buy from suppliers that are not in line with its zero net ambitions.

Next steps

In government we will continue to defend this agenda.

At COP26 we will launch the COP26 Health Program, one of 3 science programs that uk The presidency is leading, with a major focus on resilient and climate-resistant health systems. I am committed to working to encourage other countries to pursue it NHS lead and enroll in the program, including setting clear zero net targets for their health systems.

Following the conference, the world’s first net building standard for health building will be launched and implemented as part of this government commitment to build 48 new hospitals by 2030.

More broadly, we know that NHS and many other large organizations can not reach the net zero isolated from the power supply. That is why I am pleased to confirm that the government has just unveiled a historic commitment to decarbonize uk electricity system by 2035.

I want to emphasize how proud I am of us NHS is leading the way to end this country’s contribution to climate change and to protecting and improving the natural environment. It is the right thing to do and is critical to protecting and enhancing the health of our nation. Significant economic benefits are also provided by increasing the efficiency of our service NHS .

For all these reasons, I am committed to working with him NHS England and Improvement to ensure that sustainability is included as fully as possible in all NHS processes, especially those related to finance and property. We can not do this without your support and contribution, and I would invite all CEOs of the faith to nurture their ideas of how we can all work more consistently and instill more good issues like net zero and biodiversity in key processes and systems, especially those related to capital allocation. Ideas and data can be sent to [email protected]

I also want to work with everyone NHS stakeholders to ensure that zero net and biodiversity are part of the very values ​​and principles that underpin NHS . As part of my legal duties, I am required to do a review of NHS Constitution. This will launch next year and I have asked my officials to ensure that climate issues are a major consideration in this work.

This government is committed to better rebuild from the pandemic, and that means rebuilding greener. I understand that this continues to be an incredibly challenging time for NHS , and that further challenges await us as we approach winter. I am inspired every day by the dedication and dedication of all those who are at the forefront of health and social care and I have no doubt that all of you will continue to face these many challenges and seize the opportunities that await you.

COP26 presents a unique opportunity for this country to demonstrate global leadership in protecting and enhancing the nature of our most valuable assets.

I look forward to working with all of you to ensure that NHS continues to lead the way in exploiting this opportunity: reducing carbon emissions and supporting the effort to reverse the loss of habitats and species we have seen over the past century.

Thank you for all the work you do.

Yours sometimes,

Sajid Javid