Geoffrey Cox is accused of conflict of interest over the work of the Cayman Islands Jeffrey Cox

Former UK Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox is facing a conflict of interest allegation after it emerged he had lobbied against imposing tougher financial regulations in the Cayman Islands just months after winning more than 40,000 from law firms with base in fiscal paradise.

The Conservative MP is in the spotlight for the second MP posts, while the consequences of a bizarre scandal involving the Conservative party continues. His extra 1 million earnings raised questions about how much time he was devoting to his public wallet-funded work.

After Labor referred him to the standards commissioner to appear to attend a court hearing remotely from his office in the Commons, Coxs’s other legal matters came under scrutiny.

It turned out that Cox had argued against an amendment to the sanctions bill and against money laundering, which was debated in parliament in May 2018. The proposal would have set stricter rules for British territories overseas forcing them to create a public register of company owners.

However, Cox, MP for Torridge and West Devon, opposed the move. He said he broke a promise to the people of the Cayman Islands that the UK government would not impose legislation without their consent.

Cox asserted that the Cayman Islands had been given a constitution in which responsibility for governing their financial and economic affairs had been solemnly delegated to them by this parliament and that the amendment would require the constitution to be amended so that the section conveying power to them make their orders in these matters will have to be removed.

The registration of MPs in the register of interests published in August of that year said he had been paid tens of thousands of pounds for legal work by companies based in the Cayman Islands.

The Registry said he got 40,000 for 60 hours of work between September 2017 and February 2018, paid by Messrs. Travers, Thorp, Alberga, lawyers, based on Grand Cayman Island. The firm describes itself as an advisor to all types of offshore entities.

Another 3,135 were paid by Bradys Attorneys-at-Law, also registered in the Grand Cayman, for 25 hours of work between January 2016 and July 2017. The company says it offers litigation representation as well as business and business advice.

Cox alluded to his work for firms based in an overseas tax haven during the 2018 debate. Finally, he told the speaker: I should have made it clear that in some cases I have practiced in some of the Caribbean countries that made up the basis of our discussion in my capacity as a member of the Chamber of Advocates. I have been doing this for over 20 years and as a result I am familiar with those jurisdictions.

Angela Rayner, the Labor vice-president who referred Cox to the standards commissioner on Tuesday night, said he appeared to be trying to prevent a blow to tax evasion. She claimed this would be an open conflict of interest and an insult to British taxpayers.

Rayner added: You could be an MP serving your constituents or a lawyer working for a tax haven you could not be both, and Boris Johnson has to decide who Cox will be.

Cox, who has spoken only once in parliament since leaving the government last February, has been contacted for comment. Earlier Wednesday his office issued a statement defending his foreign business practices. He said that he does not hide his professional activities, but that he always ensures that his issues on behalf of the voters are given priority and fully carried out.