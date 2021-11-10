India’s Yamuna River Covered with Toxic Foam as Hindu Believers Gather for Chhath Puja Festival





White foam, a mixture of sewage and industrial waste, formed over the past week in parts of the Yamuna River – a tributary of the sacred Ganges River – which flows about 855 miles (1376 kilometers) south of the Himalayas through some states.

Sharp foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, which can result in breathing and skin problems, according to experts. His arrival coincided with Chhath Puja, a feast dedicated to the sun god, Lord Surya. Earlier this week, some Hindus were seen walking through toxic foam to bathe and pray in the river.

Worshiper Gunjan Devi said on Tuesday that there was no choice but to bathe in polluted water.

“The water is extremely polluted, but we do not have many options,” she said, Reuters reported. “It’s a ritual to take a bath in a body of water, so we came here to bathe.”

According to the Press Trust of India, 15 boats have been deployed by the government to remove the foam, but experts fear it has already caused considerable damage. “The river in the Delhi Range is an ecologically dead river,” said Bhim Singh Rawat, of the South Asia Network for Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP). “There are no freshwater fish or birds. This has been the case for years now.” Polluted rivers of India For decades, parts of Yamuna have been ravaged by the dumping of toxic chemicals and untreated sewage. In some sections, the river looks dark and muddy, while plastic debris covers its banks. The river is the most polluted in the areas around Delhi, due to the city’s dense population and high waste levels. Only 2% of the river length flows through the capital, but Delhi contributes about 76% of the total river pollution load. according to a government monitoring commission. Rawat, from SANDRP, said the polluted river is affecting people living in several downstream cities, including Faridabad, Noida and Agra. Thousands of villagers take water for irrigation from the river, take buckets to the river to wash and drink. In 2017, foam with similar appearance appeared on Lake Varthur in the southern city of Bangalore. Strong wind gusts brought foamy chemical cocktails to the streets. In the same year, a lake in Bangalore burst into flames, which experts believe was due to traces of oil in the water.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/10/india/india-toxic-foam-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos