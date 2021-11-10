MGM International Television, Viaplay to produce the original series – The Hollywood Reporter





MGM International Television Productions has signed a multi-year production and development agreement with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) that will see the two companies develop and co-produce six original international English language series for NENT Group’s Viaplay broadcast service. The first two projects under the new deal will be the western drama series Billy Kid from Vikings writer Michael Hirst with British actor Tom Blyth (blessing) as the legendary outlaw of the Wild West, and apocalyptic thriller The last light, starring and produced executive by Matthew Fox (lost), as the father of a family struggling to survive in a world suddenly thrown into chaos. Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) co-star. Billy Kid was created as a co-production with EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions in collaboration with NENT Group. Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) will direct the first two episodes of the first season with eight episodes of the series. MGM and NENT, in collaboration with Peacock, will produce The last light. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name, the project started at Viaplay Studios, Make It Happen Studio and REinvent. Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) is directing the entire five-episode series and will serve as executive producer. Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Blacklist) serve as executives and executive producers on the show. The deal comes after Viaplay starts its international launch. The broadcasting service, already a major regional player in the Nordic territories, earlier this year launched a Polish version of its SVOD service. An American version of Viaplay is set to bow in late 2021. “Viaplay will soon be available in at least 16 markets and unique storytelling is a key part of our expansion strategy,” Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content officer, said in a statement explaining the MGM deal. “We are proud of our long-term partnership with MGM and are now working together to co-produce series with some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Seri si Billy Kid AND The last light show the scale of our ambitions and it will help put Viaplay on the map in our most recent territories even faster. ” Rola Bauer, president, MGM International Television Productions, added: “NENT Group’s focus on developing premium global stories through an international lens fits perfectly with our mission at MGM International TV Productions.” Viaplay has doubled in the original series as it makes its global push. At least 60 Viaplay Originals will premiere in 2022. Along with many Scandinavian productions, like crime drama Face to face with In a better world stardom

Ulrich Thomsen and Trine Dyrholm, and puzzle thriller in the Arctic HEAD, Viaplay is also planning to produce at least two major English-language feature films each year focusing on Nordic figures and events. Upcoming features include Hilma, a biography of Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Clint written by Lena Olin (Enemies, a love story) and directed by Lasse Hallström (Sider House Rules). Since its inception last year, MGM International Television Production has six green light projects in production and has first deals with international television talent such as Sydney Gallonde (reunion), Erika Halvorsen (The desire), Tamara Tenenbaum (The End of Love) and top Spanish talent manager Ruth Franco.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/mgm-television-viaplay-produce-english-series-1235045582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos