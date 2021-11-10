International Space Station is being forced to deviate to avoid Chinese satellite debris | Science and technology news





The International Space Station (ISS) is being forced to deviate to avoid a collision with a fragment of a Chinese satellite, according to Russian space agency Roscosmos. The space station, which is just over 100 meters wide, will have to climb 1.2 km higher in height to avoid a close encounter with the Chinese “space junk”, as translated in a Reuters report. Roscosmos did not say how large the debris was, but explained that his mission control specialists “have figured out how to correct the ISS orbit” to protect it from a collision. To elevate itself, the ISS will use the engines of Russia Progress spent goods spacecraft currently anchored at the station. Image:

China’s anti-satellite test in 2007 created thousands of pieces of debris. File photo

The ISS has two orbital segments, one controlled primarily by Russia and one controlled by the US, although other states are allowed to contribute. However, China is effectively barred from participating in a restrictive Congress act NASAcooperation with Beijing. The increasing amount of orbital debris has regularly forced space station controllers perform “avoidance maneuvers” to prevent it from hitting. Since May, NASA has been tracking more than 27,000 pieces of space debris, though it says there is much more debris – which is too small to be traced, but still large enough to threaten human spaceflight, such as and robotic missions. NASA said: “There are half a million pieces of debris the size of a marble or larger (up to 0.4 inches or 1 cm) and approximately 100 million pieces of debris about 0.04 inches (or 1 mm) and larger.” “There is even more debris with a smaller micrometer size (0.000039 inches in diameter),” he added, “and they can all pose a risk.” “Even small particles of ink can damage a spaceship” when traveling at speeds of up to 17,500 mph, said NASA – fast enough to get from London to New York in 12 minutes. Although Roscosmos did not explain the origin of the debris, a Chinese anti-satellite test in 2007 to destroy an old weather satellite added more than 3,500 pieces of large, traceable debris and many more, smaller debris to the problem.

