Peninsula Airports Receive Funding | Peninsula Daily News

It is only .0001891 percent of the pie.

But this part still means new capital projects for the Port of Port Angeles and the Port of Port Townsend.

More than $ 2 million in funding for the North International Peninsula’s two international airports will come from the billions involved in a $ 1.2 trillion bill passed Friday by federal lawmakers.

The bill also includes new grant opportunities for transportation districts such as Clallam Transit and Jefferson Transit Authority.

Williams R. Fairchild International Airport in Port Angeles and Jefferson County International Airport in Port Townsend will receive, over five years, a combined share of $ 2.27 million in financing new federal infrastructure for roads, bridges, broadband and other new capital projects, according to totals published by the office of U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.

“I’m glad we have some money set aside for the airport from the transportation budget because we operate the airport at a loss every year,” said Steven Burke, president of the Port of Ports Angeles port.

Guaranteed allocations will include $ 1.48 million for Fairchild Airport and $ 790,000 for Port Townsend Port Jefferson County International Airport, as part of the $ 15 billion in the $ 550 billion for Infrastructure Investments and Labor Act bill. of $ 1.2 trillion, the Cantwell office said.

Port of Port Townsend CEO Eron Berg said funding would advance the tax district’s five-year program to replace the underground fuel system with an on-site system and build a new airport terminal with a passenger waiting area instead of relocate an existing building to the site.

“It will not be anything as big as that of Fairchild, but if it rains, a small group can sit there and wait for a taxi and be able to use the bathroom,” Berg said.

“It definitely helps,” said Geoff James, executive director of the Port of Port Angeles, the tax district that operates Fairchild.

“It’s a matter of what we should apply it to.”

Transit systems

The bill includes $ 39 billion to modernize transit systems and improve access for seniors and people with disabilities.

Transit agencies will qualify for competitive and non-competitive grants, including $ 1.79 billion in new funding, which could make it easier for Clallam Transit to purchase electric buses and build electric bus infrastructure, the general manager said on Tuesday. Kevin Gallacci.

Jefferson Transit and Clallam Transit will be eligible to benefit from a five-year financing program from 2022-2026.

“Since we are a small transit in the middle, we apply in the state and they finalize our application”, said Gallacci.

Clallam Transit has had applications for electric buses already rejected. High traffic areas are usually given this funding.

“That could change,” Gallacci said. “This is good news for transit. Of course it is. ”

Jefferson Transit CEO Tammi Rubert predicted that the funds could require stricter follow-up than previous allocations.

Like port officials, she said there are still unknowns about what the funds could be spent on and how they should be administered.

A priority for Jefferson Transit is the transit hub at Haines Place in Port Townsend. Rubert said it is in capacity as the agency prepares to expand its passenger service at the Kingston ferry terminal starting in February.

Upgrades to the park-and-ride may include charging stations for electric vehicles.

Funding applications can be made within two or three months.

“We will bring forward our most needed projects,” Rubert said.

James said Tuesday that Fairchild’s long-range plans include improvements to the runway and connecting road and, potentially, relocation of hangars and terminal.

The bill embezzles $ 5 billion over five years for competitive grants for airport terminal development projects, of which $ 500 million is for non-central and non-primary airports, according to the Washington, DC-based lobby firm in Port Harbor. Angeles, FBB Federal. Relationships.

Funding for port infrastructure could be linked to FAA programs as matching funds, he said, adding that it remains to be seen if it can be used for non-aeronautical purposes.

James was not sure if it could be spent on improving the electrical infrastructure of the airport industrial park, such as the empty 10,000-square-foot building 1010, to make it more attractive to businesses, as Port Commissioner Colleen McAleer told the commissioners’ meeting. of the port on Tuesday. it is a shortcoming.

“We lost businesses that wanted to come there,” McAleer said after the meeting. “One was a $ 200 million investment with 200 jobs starting at $ 23 an hour. “We could not meet the energy needs.”

Most of the $ 15 billion for airports is dedicated to key flight areas, such as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which will receive $ 228.3 million.

Fourteen other flight areas in Washington state received $ 1.48 million each, including Olympia Regional Auburn, Auburn Municipal and Skagit Regional airports.

Jefferson County International Airport will receive the same amount as 18 other flight facilities, including airports in Lopez and Orcas Islands and Sanderson Field in Shelton.

The $ 1.2 trillion bill passed Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives includes $ 650 billion for high-density urban areas to ease congestion and facilitate the movement of goods on major roads such as the Interstate Highway System.

