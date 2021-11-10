International
Tigray rebels rape women in Ethiopia Amhara Region: Amnesty | Conflict News
Tigrayan rebels raped, robbed and beat several women during an attack on a town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, Amnesty International has found amid growing evidence of brutal violence perpetrated during the year-long conflict.
According to an investigation released Wednesday by the human rights watchdog, 14 of the 16 women interviewed from the town of Nefas Meewcha said they were gang-raped in August, during an offensive by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
The testimonies we heard from the survivors describe disgusting acts by TPLF fighters that constitute war crimes and potentially crimes against humanity, said Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.
They challenge morality or every bit of humanity.
Fifteen of the 16 rape survivors interviewed described suffering physical and mental health problems as a result of the attacks, including back pain, bloody urine, difficulty walking, anxiety, and depression.
Gebeyanesh, a 30-year-old food seller in Nefas Meewcha, told Amnesty International that she had been repeatedly attacked.
Three of them raped me while my children were crying. My eldest son is 10 and the other nine years old, they cried when [the TPLF fighters] raped me, she said.
I was slapped [and] kicked me. They fired their guns as if they were going to shoot me.
The victims reported being insulted and referred to the use of degrading ethnic insults.
Meskerem, 30, who belongs to the Amharic Semitic ethnic group, told Amnesty International that three TPLF fighters raped her and beat her with the butt of their weapons.
They insulted me, they called me Amhara ass, you are strong, you can carry much more than that. I was unconscious for more than an hour, she said.
The number of women who have been sexually abused is likely to be much higher. According to an official of the local government office for Women, Children and Youth Affairs, 71 women reported being raped by TPLF fighters during the period in question, while the Federal Ministry of Justice puts the number at 73.
Effective Tigray siege
The findings follow a UN investigation into alleged atrocities in Ethiopia that found all sides committed serious abuses that could amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes.
A previous report by Amnesty International published in August also revealed that troops fighting in support of the federal government had committed widespread rape against women and girls.
Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said the effective siege of the Tigray government is preventing victims of rape committed by warring parties from accessing health care.
The New York-based rights group also accused the warring parties of committing widespread sexual violence and deliberately targeting health care facilities, documenting the physical and mental trauma of rape victims aged six to 80.
The effective siege of the Tigray government since June is doubly victimizing survivors by denying them critical medical and psychological care, the organization said in a report.
Diplomatic efforts
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by two envoys, one from the African Union and another from the US, continued this week amid growing calls for an immediate ceasefire and talks.
Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union envoy to the Horn of Africa, said he would have a plan by the end of the week for negotiations. His first priority will be to open a humanitarian corridor in Tigray, home to six million people.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow, reporting from Addis Ababa, said peace efforts are still a work in progress, but they aim to at least create the conditions to provide humanitarian aid to more than 400,000 people in the Tigray region suffering from hunger.
Concerns about arrests and ethnically motivated violence have also increased in Ethiopia. The head of the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday that they had received hundreds of reports of the arrest of Tigrayians in the capital.
More than 70 drivers working with the United Nations were arrested on Wednesday, a day after 16 of its Ethiopian staff were arrested in the country’s capital, Addis Ababa.
The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear.
Police have denied carrying out the ethnically motivated arrests, saying they only target supporters of the Tigrayan rebel forces fighting the central government.
