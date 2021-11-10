Brazil legend Formiga, who holds the record for appearances at the World Cup, will retire from international football





Veteran Brazil midfielder Formiga has announced that he will retire from international duty after one of the longest and most decorated careers in world football. Main points: Formiga holds the record for most appearances in the World Cup (men or women)

Formiga holds the record for most appearances in the World Cup (men or women) She is the only player to have competed in every Olympic women’s soccer tournament, starting in Atlanta in 1996 and ending with Tokyo in 2020.

She is the only player to have competed in every Olympic women’s soccer tournament, starting in Atlanta in 1996 and ending with Tokyo in 2020. Formiga also holds the record as the oldest female goal scorer at the World Cup, at 37 years and three months. Her farewell match for the national team, bringing her final number to 234, will be played in the homeland in a friendly against India on November 25th. Formiga, which means “ant” in Portuguese, a nickname given to her as a teenager because of her altruistic style and persistent work ethic, will continue to play local football in Brazil for her first club, So PauloFC, whom he first joined at the age of 16 years. -old in 1993 and returned earlier this year at the age of 43. Her career at the club has spanned several countries, including Sweden, the United States and France, but it is at the level of the national team where Formiga, whose name is Miraildes Maciel Mota, will be remembered by global football. She is the only player to have competed in any version of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament, which began in 1996, and was an integral part of the Brazilian team that won silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games. Formiga is also the full record holder for most appearances in World Cup tournaments, with seven more than Lothar Matthus, Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Mrquez, who are often estimated to hold the record for appearances. Loading She helped Brazil finish third at the 1999 Women’s World Cup in the US, as well as their second-best result in 2007, when they lost the final to Germany. Formiga also holds the record for the oldest goal scorer in a Women’s World Cup, scoring against South Korea in the 2015 tournament when he was 37 years old. The legendary midfielder is one of the last female footballers to have personally witnessed the rapid growth of women’s play over the past two decades. Born at a time when women were banned altogether from playing football in Brazil, she ends her career as a fully professional athlete in her home country after introducing and instructing some of the biggest players in the game, including six times the player of the world. VitiMarta. “Just a beautiful story of love and devotion,” the Brazilian confederation said on Twitter. “Farewell to the legend with the Seleo Feminina jersey has marked the date and place. “A historic moment that will always be remembered by everyone, as well [her]honorable and gigantic career. Thank you for everything, Ant. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-10/brazil-legend-formiga-record-world-cup-appearances-retirement/100609432 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos