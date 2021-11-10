Ford urges municipalities not to seek child care arrangements amid federal talks

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford wants municipalities to wait for his government to reach an agreement with Ottawa on childcare instead of trying to start their own negotiations, saying they could undermine provincial efforts.

“I’m begging municipalities: do not split up and try to invade. It just does not work. Let ‘s stay united as one province,” Ford said after an unrelated announcement Wednesday.

“I am not in favor of making side agreements with the federal government with a municipality. This is simply not fair to the people of Ontario.”

The comments come as some city council officials have officially begun asking Ottawa to work with them on child care for $ 10 a day as federal-provincial talks continue.

Toronto City Council would consider a motion on the topic this week, the Niagara regional council has asked staff to investigate their options, and Hamilton councilors will discuss it later this month.

Regions have highlighted the particular impact that the lack of affordable childcare has on women, who have been most affected by employment changes during the pandemic, according to StatisticsCanada research from the beginning of this year.

The Liberal federal government has signed agreements with seven provinces and one territory in its $ 30 billion five-year childcare plan, which promises to cut childcare prices to an average of $ 10 a day nationwide.

But Ontario, home to more than a third of Canada’s population, has not yet signed. In a statement Wednesday,

NDP child care critic Bhutila Karpoches said it was “horrified” that Fordwould criticized municipalities where families need child care.

“Instead of attacking local governments to do the right thing, Doug Ford needs to do his job and secure an affordable childcare deal with the federal government for Ontario right now,” she said.

“If other provinces can manage it, there is no reason for the Ontarians to wait yet.”

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, said on Tuesday that the federal government was “optimistic” about an agreement with the remaining jurisdictions.

Mikaela Harrison also said the government is committed to working with the provinces and territories in the program because they are responsible for child care.