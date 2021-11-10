Naseej International Trading Co. announces its interim financial results for the period ending 30-09-2021 (nine months)







10 November 2021 03:33 PM

NASEEJ

1213

-2.39%



36.80

-0.90 List of elements Current quarter Similar quarter to last year edit Previous quarter % Change Sales revenue 45281 48,524 -6,683 65,863 -31,249 Gross profit (loss) 1737 1800 -3.5 11,340 -84,682 Operational gain (loss) -9004 -33,939 -73.47 -1340 571.94 Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax -11,583 -38751 -70,109 -5021 130,691 Comprehensive comprehensive income -11,583 -39,123 -70,393 -5021 130,691 All figures are in (thousands) Saudi Arabia, Rial List of elements Current period Similar period for last year edit Sales revenue 181,407 128,535 41,134 Gross profit (loss) 23,231 5,346 334,549 Operational gain (loss) -12743 -56,012 -77.249 Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax -21873 -75612 -71,072 Comprehensive comprehensive income -21873 -76730 -71.493 Total equity of shareholders (after deduction of small capital) 33,560 61632 -45,547 Profit (loss) per share -3.55 -4.89 All figures are in (thousands) Saudi Arabia, Rial Accumulated losses equity percentage% 28,072 61632 45.55 All figures are in (thousands) Saudi Arabia, Rial List of elements Explanation The reason for the increase (decrease) in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year is The reason for the decrease in net losses during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is due to lower expenditures and depreciation of assets. The reason for the increase (decrease) in net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the increase in net losses during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is due to reduced sales, high cost of sales, resulting in lower margins. The reason for the increase (decrease) in net profit during the current period compared to the same period last year is The reason for the decrease in net losses during the current period compared to the same period of the previous year is due to higher sales, lower costs and depreciation of assets. Statement of type of external auditor report Unmodified conclusion Modifying, qualifying or emphasizing an issue as stated in the external auditor’s opinion It does not get applied Reclassification of comparative articles It does not get applied additional information 1- Naseej Company clarifies that the calculation of loss per share for the current period is based on the number of 6,163 million shares, as well as the calculation of the weight of loss for the previous period based on the weighted average of 15,455 million shares. according to the capital increase decision based on the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on January 22, 2020. 2- Naseej Company announces that its accumulated losses amounted to (28,072) million riyals on the date (30-09-2021), with a percentage of (45.55%) of its capital. The main reasons for these losses are due to (low sales resulting in higher production costs and lower margins). The company is in the process of issuing rights of 150 million SR. For the company will be applied the procedures and instructions issued by the Capital Market Authority in relation to the listed companies with accumulated losses amounting to 20% or more of their capital.

// Facebook Conversion Code for GCC Leads and Page Views -- OLD /*(function () { var _fbq = window._fbq || (window._fbq = []); if (!_fbq.loaded) { var fbds = document.createElement('script'); fbds.async = true; fbds.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbds.js"; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(fbds, s); _fbq.loaded = true; } _fbq.push(['addPixelId', '373453042828858']); })(); window._fbq = window._fbq || []; window._fbq.push(['track', 'PixelInitialized', {}]); // GCC Leads window._fbq.push(['track', '6022052272109', {'value': '0.00', 'currency': 'USD'}]); // Page Views window._fbq.push(['track', '6022052277909', {'value': '0.00', 'currency': 'USD'}]);*/ // End of Facebook Conversion Code for GCC Leads and Page Views -- OLD

// Start Alexa Certify Javascript _atrk_opts = {atrk_acct: "XZHHi1a4ZP00Go", domain: "mubasher.info", dynamic: true}; (function () { var as = document.createElement('script'); as.type="text/javascript"; as.async = true; as.src = "https://d31qbv1cthcecs.cloudfront.net/atrk.js"; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(as, s); })(); // End Alexa Certify Javascript

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mubasher.info/news/3875239/Naseej-International-Trading-Co-announces-its-Interim-Financial-Results-for-the-Period-Ending-on-2021-09-30-Nine-Months- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos