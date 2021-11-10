UPDATE 1-Sterlia falls 0.6% against the dollar as post-Brexit tensions with the EU re-emerge, US inflation jumps





(Adds comments, updates news and rates) LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Pound sterling fell on Wednesday as Britain and the European Union looked away from finding a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, as rising inflation triggered austerity bets on the US dollar, strengthening the dollar. Britain left the EU last year, but has since postponed the implementation of some border controls between its Northern Ireland province and EU member Ireland that the bloc says London is obliged to do under their agreement. of divorce. Sterling was under renewed pressure as EU governments agreed on the need for strong action against Britain if London implements its threat to invoke unilateral emergency provisions. The risk of a fall could appear for the pound in the coming days as it seems increasingly likely that the UK will unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, analysts at ING said. Irish government ministers have met to remove dust from emergency plans in the event that disputes between Britain and the EU cause major trade disruptions. Meanwhile, British Brexit minister David Frost told the upper house of parliament he was not ready to give up negotiations with the EU yet. Sterling fell 0.6% against the dollar to $ 1.3484 as of 1635 GMT, and was not far from the five-week low reached after the BoE surprised investors last week by leaving its key interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies as consumer prices in the U.S. rose at their highest rate since 1990, prompting speculation that the Federal Reserve may change its view that inflation is transient and raise interest rates. Against the euro, the pound rose 0.1% to 85.44 pence, after falling to its lowest level since October 1 on Friday. Markets are now estimating prices on a December rate hike by the BoE, but uncertainty remains high. Despite the prospect that the Bank may continue to choose to raise rates next month, its recent downward revision of the UK growth outlook and its expectation that unemployment will be higher by 2024 suggests a prudent policy perspective, said Jane Foley, head of FX. Strategy at Rabobank. Reporting by Joice Alves; Edited by Angus MacSwan and Catherine Evans

