Nisun International reports the unaudited operational results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021





SHANGHAI, November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun International” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of comprehensive innovative solutions through the integration of technology, industry and finance, today announced its unaudited operational results for the completed nine months September 30, 2021. God. Xiaoyun Huang, Chairman and CEO of Nisun International, commented, “We are pleased to announce a robust quarter of profits, with net income of approximately $ 20 million for the nine months completed September 30, 2021. As we continue to strengthen our core business, we will expand our overall capabilities to better serve our existing customers. At the same time, we will continue to actively expand our customer base and create long-term value for our shareholders. “ Operating results for the nine months completed September 30, 2021 The following table presents a summary of the unaudited results of the Company’s operations for the completed nine months September 30, 2021:



for

Nine months

wrapped

September 30,

2021





(unaudited)

Income

$ 106,784,001

Cost of income



73,703,349

Gross profit



33,080,652

Operating expenses



9,382,713

Income from operations



23,697,939

Other income, net



1,826,465

Income before income tax



25,524,404

Income tax



5,570,324

Net income

$ 19 954 080











Net income per joint stock

$ 0.97

Weighted average number of shares outstanding



20,555,768

Income Total revenue was approx $ 106.8 million for the nine months completed September 30, 2021. Revenues generated by SME financing solution services (SMEs) were approximately $ 58.4 million , as the Company provided comprehensive financing solutions for SMEs in China seeking alternative financing solutions to bank financing.

, as the Company provided comprehensive financing solutions for SMEs in seeking alternative financing solutions to bank financing. The total volume of supply chain transactions was approx $ 329.7 million for the nine months completed September 30, 2021 .

for the nine months completed . Revenue generated from the sale of goods was approx $ 44.2 million , which is attributed to the start – up of the Company ‘s supply chain trading business after generating customers and high quality resources through the supply chain solutions business.



For the nine months completed

September 30,

2021





(unaudited)



%

Revenue generated by the service















Small and Medium Enterprise Financing Solutions

$ 58,438,245





55 % Supply Chain Financing Solutions



4,184,441





4 % Other financing solutions



582





0 % Total revenue generated by the service



62,623,268





59 % Revenue generated from sales















Sales of goods



44,160,733





41 % Total income

$ 106,784,001





100 % Revenue Cost The cost of revenue was approx $ 73.7 million for the nine months completed September 30, 2021, which mainly consisted of approx $ 43.9 million at the cost of sales of the goods sold, approx $ 19.1 million in direct operating costs from SME financing solutions, and approx $ 10.0 million in direct costs associated with staff who designed and managed SME financing solutions, supply chain solutions, and other business financing solutions. Operating expenses



For the nine months completed

September 30,

2021





(unaudited)



%

Sales costs

$ 2,294,598





24 % General and administrative expenses



6,195,402





66 % Research and development costs



892,713





10 % Total cost of revenue

$ 9,382,713





100 % Sales, general and administrative expenses consist of indirect advertising and marketing costs, office rent and expenses, costs associated with the personnel and support staff who manage the Company’s business activities, and professional fees paid to third parties. Net income and net income per share For the nine months completed September 30, 2021, The company had a net income of approx $ 20.0 million and net earnings per share of $ 0.97. The company has not compiled quarterly information for the nine months completed September 30, 2020. As such, comparative data are not currently available. About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a provider of technology-driven integrated supply chain solutions focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Using its industry experience, Nisun is committed to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign financial enterprises and institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun offers users professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset management and digital transformation of technology and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, cultivating / creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built an affiliate platform that includes supply chain, banks, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance links, Nisun aims to serve upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain, while also helping with sub-sector reform on the supply side. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com. Warning note regarding future statements This press release contains information about Nisun’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects constituting forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Act of the 1934 Securities Exchange, as amended and as defined in the 1995 US Securities Private Reform Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those shown by these forward-looking statements. as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funds, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and improve its brand, develop and introduce new products and services, successful integration of bl companies wind, technologies and assets in its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, co-competition in industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun’s registration statements and other files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Contacts: Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: [email protected] ICR, LLC

Tel: +1 203 682 8233

Email: [email protected] SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Similar links ir.nisun-international.com

