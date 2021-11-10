SBS Language Australia’s international student applications drop dramatically as Canada, UK and US grab market share

Saksham Arora had built a life in Melbourne, he rented a house, bought a used car and gave shelter to a stray cat named Moose, who according to him is currently living at the mercy of roommates.

Looking at the two years he spent in his hometown of Phagwara, in northern India, the 26-year-old engineering student told SBS Punjabi that he had lost everything he had gained through hard work and had escaped to Australia, the country he hoped to would be his. the future.

“I went to Australia because I liked the beaches, the landscape, the educational standard and the opportunities it offered. In the two years I was there, life was wonderful. I made a lot of friends and felt at home,” he recalls.

Main points:

Arora, who describes himself as a man of action, said life in oblivion was not for him.

“I tried to study online, but after completing two semesters, I decided to suspend the course and apply for a Canadian student visa because I could not wait to resume my life and not spend any more minutes waiting for Australia to reopen.”

He left for Toronto last month, just days before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia would reopen its international border on November 1.

“Looking back, I think coming to Canada was the best decision I ever made, because Australia, although it has reopened its borders, remains closed to students who are tired of guarantees. They need a date. specific so they can plan ahead, “he said. added.

Australian universities at risk of losing international students to Canada. Getty Images / ewg3D

“We have seen a significant drop in interest from Indian students”

According to the international Adventus student recruitment market, foreign student applications to Australian universities have plunged 51% since March 2021.

Meanwhile, Canada’s market share has grown exponentially by 148 per cent, that of the UK by 150 per cent and the US student market has expanded by 422 per cent, indicating that Australia’s loss is turning into massive gains. for its global competitors in the education sector.

Experts claim the exodus is being led by students from source countries like China and India, which make up the largest group of students at Australian universities.

The two countries together have close to 100,000 enrolled students currently stranded offshore, awaiting their turn to return to personal study, mostly on campuses in New South Wales and Victoria.

IDP Connect Client Director Andrew Wharton said: “We have seen a significant drop in interest from Indian students seeking to study in Australia.”

“I think this is mainly because they did not have the hardware and internet connection to have a pleasant and enjoyable (learning) experience. They were doing their courses on cell phones and with a poor connection. So “This is what we have seen happen,” he told Study International.

Paramjit Kaur with her husband. Supplied by Paramjit Kaur

“Australia should have grown up for international students”

Paramjit Kaur, one of 17,676 students stranded in India, said the Australian government and institutions failed to grow for its students in their time of need.

“Both the government and educational institutions have repeatedly talked about the importance of international students for economics, but not once have they made us their priority,” said the 25-year-old student who had traveled to Punjab to get married in January 2020..

Ms Kaur, who was pursuing a degree in early childhood care from an Adelaide-based institute, said she was “depressed and without options”.

“I spent so much money and time on my education, and now I have no way back. I tried to finish my online course, but how can you expect me to do hands-on training while sitting miles away “So I was left with an incomplete education, an unpaid loan and a life dependent on surplus,” she said.

Experts say global competitors are gaining ground as a result of Australia’s tight border policy

Ravi Lochan Singh, president of the Australian Association of Education Representatives in India (AAERI), said the country needs a proactive national strategy to bring existing students back to priority.

“International students who have lived here and studied for years must return in order to complete their degree.

He added that the fate of Australia is ending with international students, who are actively shifting their immigration dreams to other countries with more “open policies”.

“Australia is the only country that seems closed even when it is in a much more ‘lucky’ situation. International students have been assured for months that they will return as a priority once the virus is checked.

“Despite being in such a good position, Australia remains committed to key strategies and decision-making that can make a difference for students and the economy. I do not call it ‘risk-taking’,” he said.

What is the government’s attitude towards international students?

The Morrison government continues to express its desire to repatriate international students, but has not yet communicated a specific timeline for their return.

During a press conference with Indian media on October 30, the prime minister said he could anticipate the return of a small number of vaccinated students by the end of the year through state plans. But he stated that a majority would be able to fly back just in time for the start of the 2022 academic year.

In the background, at least two states, New South Wales and South Australia, have secured approvals from the Commonwealth government for their student return plans, while Victoria’s plan for a phased return of vaccinated students has been approved. recently by the government.

The first phase of the NSW plan envisions bringing 500 students to Sydney on charter flights, a small group of 160 students will be allowed to return to Adelaide as part of the SA government plan.

SBS is committed to keeping Australia’s diverse communities informed of the latest developments in COVID-19. News and information is available in 63 languages ​​at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus

Listen to SBS Punjabi from Monday to Friday at 9pm. Follow us Facebook AND Tweet.