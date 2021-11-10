Boeing Optimistic Projects for Growth in the Middle East

Boeing (Stand 1200) is holding a long-term perspective on commercial aviation in the Middle East, predicting that passenger traffic and service fleets in the region will double by 2040. Middle Eastern carriers will increase their fleet in a level higher than the global average annual growth rate and continue to outperform their counterparts in North America and Europe in terms of relative annual growth in passenger traffic, according to the latest Boeing Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) .

The CMO of American Aircraft 2021, released ahead of the Dubai Airshow, predicts that the commercial aircraft fleet in the Middle East will grow by an average of 4.1 percent per year by 2040 from the base year before Covid 2019. This compares to a global annual rate of 3.1 percent. Operators in China, Southeast Asia and South Asia are likely to record a higher annual fleet growth rate in service – 4.4 percent, 5 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively – but airlines in North America and Europe will followed by Middle Eastern carriers, with projected annual growth of 1.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. In absolute terms, the Middle East-based fleet will expand from 1,510 aircraft in 2019 to 3,530 units in 2040.

Boeing CMO considers aircraft of all sizes for passenger and freight use; it excludes turbo engines.

The company expects passenger traffic in the Middle East, measured in passenger mileage revenue (RRP), to grow by 4.1 percent each year over the 21-year forecast period, more or less in line with the global average of 4 percent. . Airlines in North America and Europe, however, will see RPKs grow at a much lower annual rate of 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, as forecast. Boeing expects the region’s share of global RPKs to grow, from 12 percent in 2019 to 13 percent in 2040.

Boeing’s strong long-term growth forecast for the Middle East comes despite the slow pace of recovery towards pre-Covid passenger traffic levels in the region. Without large domestic markets, the region’s major carriers rely heavily on international connecting traffic, which remains subject to travel restrictions.

“The long-term drivers of demand remain untouched, globally and in the Middle East,” explained Randy Heisey, Boeing’s director of commercial marketing for the Middle East and Africa. The geographical location of the Middle East offers a unique “everywhere-to-everywhere” business model, he said, noting that an eight-hour flight from the region’s centers could reach 80 percent of the world’s population and 70 percent of global economic growth. for the next two decades. “Growth will be enhanced by the diversification of economies as there is a greater focus on building tourism and infrastructure,” he added, citing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic reform program as an example. Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the East Middle East and its Vision 2030 program, introduced in 2016, aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and develop Saudi Arabia into an investment power plant and preferred hub connecting three continents.

“Demand is not the problem, travel restrictions are the problem and confusion about restrictions,” Heisey asserted, expressing a view shared by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Asia-Pacific, which represents a major market for Middle East carriers, continues to suffer “some of the most draconian travel restrictions,” senior IATA economist Ezgi Gulbas noted when presenting the latest prospect of commercial body for the financial performance of the aerospace industry at IATA AGM. in Boston in October. IATA does not expect “significant” improvements in the Asia-Pacific international market until later in 2022, he said. RPKs on the roads between the Middle East and Asia are expected to be just 25 percent of pre-Covid levels this year and 41 percent in 2022.

Covid-19 bites the long-term outlook

The Boeing 2021 CMO represents an above-average growth rate for Middle Eastern carriers in the next two decades, but a comparison with the 2019 outlook reveals the significant impact of the pandemic. Prior to Covid, the US aircraft manufacturer predicted that airlines in the region would increase their service fleet at an annual rate of 4.9 percent and RPKs would expand by 5.1 percent per year. He has also revised down new shipments projected to decline. In 2019, Boeing said airlines in the Middle East would require 3,130 new aircraft worth $ 725 billion over the 20-year forecast period and expand their fleet to 4,030 jet aircraft by 2038. Now it envisions a demand for 3,000 new shipments worth $ 70 billion and the number of passenger planes and cargo operating in the Middle East reaches 3,530 by 2040.

With 3,000 new shipments, the Middle East accounts for just under 7 percent of projected global demand for new aircraft in all segments by 2040.

More than two-thirds of aircraft deliveries (2020 units) to the Middle East over the entire forecast period will adjust to growth, while one-third of shipments (980 aircraft) meet the replacement requirement. Replacing older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models provides significant cost savings and environmental benefits, reaching $ 3.5 billion in annual fuel cost savings, $ 6 billion in operating savings per year, and an annual reduction of $ 14 million tons. CO. 2 per year, Heisey observed. As in other regions, Covid-19 caused an “early retirement shock” in the Middle East, although the dynamics of replacement – which also marked major breaks in the past such as 9/11 and the financial crisis – will operate through the system and retirement / The replacement cycle will gradually return to “normal” equilibrium.

Increased demand for a row

The CMO predicts that the region will continue to see “strong” broad-body demand, resulting in 1,320 shipments to support a growing network of international routes and the influx of passengers and cargo with six liberties over major hubs such as Dubai and Doha. Double-decker aircraft will account for 44 percent of all deliveries by 2040, the highest percentage of any other region, Heisey said. However, Middle Eastern airlines have begun to increase their fleets by a single line to serve growing regional traffic, to feed hubs from secondary destinations, or to support LCCs. “We often talk about the Middle East as a large market, but 44 percent of them [present] “The fleet is single-line and 53 percent of projected deliveries are within the single-line segment,” Heisey said. total Middle East fleet.

In the cargo segment, Boeing identifies the need for 70 new shipments of goods during the forecast period and predicts that the cargo fleet will nearly double from 80 aircraft in 2019 to 150 by 2040. Air freight traffic carried out by Eastern carriers The Middle East has grown by nearly 20 percent in the 12 months to July, according to Heisey. “It is worth noting that two freighters in the Middle East rank in the top five globally,” he said. Qatar Airways became the third largest carrier of tons of freight (FTK) in the world in 2020 — after US integrators FedEx and UPS — from 19th place in 2010. Emirates was ranked fourth in terms of belongs to FTK last year.

Globally, the Boeing CMO projects the global cargo fleet to expand from 2,010 units in 2019 to 3,435 units, an increase of 70 percent compared to the pre-pandemic fleet. The freight fleet grew by nearly 100 units last year due to the Covid-19, according to data compiled by Boeing.