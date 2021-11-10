DoorDash shares in its plans to buy Wolt for $ 8.1 billion

A dispatcher for Doordash rides his bicycle in the rain during the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, USA, November 13, 2020.

Shares of DoorDash rose more than 10% in afternoon trading after the company announced it was buying Wolt’s international food distribution platform in a $ 8.1 billion deal.

The move, announced Tuesday night, comes after DoorDash, which took advantage of stay-at-home trends during the pandemic, reported a bigger-than-expected loss in stock in the third quarter but beat earnings estimates.

DoorDash reported a loss of 30 cents per share and revenue of $ 1.28 billion. Analysts expected a loss of 26 cents and $ 1.18 billion in revenue. The company also saw a net loss of $ 101 million, more than double its $ 43 million loss during the same quarter of 2020.

Following the announcement, DoorDash shares rose more than 24% in after-hours trading following an initial decline. New customers purchased for the quarter fell above peak levels in 2020 but above 2019 levels.

The deal with Wolt is expected to close in the second half of 2022, and Wolt founder and CEO Miki Kuusi will run DoorDash International. The Finland-based company has about 4,000 employees and operates in 23 countries. It surpassed 10 million users in January.

Analysts at Gordon Haskett said the acquisition would help accelerate DoorDash ‘s expansion into international restaurants, retail and grocery stores by several years, but lowered the stock from a buy / hold and lowered the price target from $ 243 to $ 233.

“But with an almost zero picture in Wolt’s finances, supporting DoorDash ‘s relative valuation premium after a 20% increase in its share price in the news is not feasible at this time,” write Gordon Haskett analysts.

Wells Fargo analysts raised their price target to $ 260 from $ 235. Analysts said adding Wolt’s team would allow DoorDash management to continue to focus on the U.S. market. Wolt is a good partner given his “focus on execution / efficiency, poor culture, strong retention and frequency,” analysts added.