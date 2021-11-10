NHS is at a breaking point and puts patients at high risk, warn bosses | NHS

NHS patient safety in England is being put at unacceptably high risk, with severe staff shortages leaving hospitals, general practitioners and A&E units struggling to cope with the growing demand, health chiefs have warned.

The health service has reached the breaking point, executives say, with a record number of patients seeking care.

Nine in 10 NHS executives, presidents and directors reported this week that pressures on their organization have become unstable. The same proportion is ringing the alarm bells for the staff, with the lack of doctors, nurses and other health workers endangering the lives of patients.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has come under fire after claiming recently, at a press conference number 10, that he did not believe the pressure on the NHS was unstable.

But the survey of 451 NHS executives finds healthcare already at its highest point. The results of the survey, conducted by the NHS Confederation, which represents the health care system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, show that 88% of executives think that the requirements for their organization are unsustainable, and 87% believe that the lack of NHS personnel as a whole are endangering patient safety and care.

The survey of top executives running hospitals, ambulance services, mental health providers, community services, primary care and integrated care systems comes just hours before new performance figures for the NHS in England are released.

The number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England has reached a record 5.7 million as the NHS tries to clear the burden of care that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Updated figures are expected Thursday.

The biggest areas of concern for NHS executives are primary care and urgent and urgent care, according to the survey.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “Almost every healthcare executive we’ve talked to is warning that the NHS is under unstable pressure and they’re worried the situation will get worse as we go deep into midnight. if no action is taken. . They are also sounding alarm bells over patient safety risks if their services are overloaded, at the height of a severe workforce crisis.

The Secretary of Health and Welfare says the NHS is not under unsustainable pressure, but NHS executives are clear that we have reached a turning point. First-line providers in all parts of the NHS are under intolerable pressure.

A hospital trust chief in the southeast said: Systems are at the breaking point and the risk is unacceptably high [for] certain groups of patients, whether in emergencies, primary care, cancer or elective care [or elsewhere]. But where does the honesty and sincerity lie about this?

An ambulance manager found that the pressures were so severe that they were hampering the ability of organizations to respond to immediate life-threatening calls and meant that some patients would die.

Taylor said that as the NHS approached winter with more than 90,000 vacancies, the number one measure ministers could now take to stop the NHS from plunging into crisis would be to provide emergency funding for social care, which had an even greater number of vacancies.

The Guardian revealed last month that the NHS was facing a growing crisis of beds because care homes with unprecedented staff shortages had to stop taking patients out of hospitals.

Health leaders are trying to free up space in the NHS to treat the remaining 5.7 million people equivalent to almost 10% of England’s population awaiting treatment. But efforts to expedite the discharge of patients into the community are being hampered by a shortage of care workers.

The most endorsed recommendation by health executives in the NHS Confederation survey was for ministers to provide urgent additional support for social care. This should be aimed at ensuring effective discharge arrangements so that people can live more independently in care homes or in their own homes, health leaders said.

The crisis of NHS beds is now so serious that one in five beds in some hospitals are occupied by patients who are capable of getting rid of medicine, the Guardian said. In most cases this is because there is no care package available to enable them to leave the hospital.

Taylor said the additional support required for social care services should include more money to increase the salaries of care assistants to help fill staff vacancies and increase staff refueling so that more many people can be convinced back into the sector.

He added: “We welcome the recent additional investment by governments in the NHS, but we can not immediately buy our way out of this potential crisis due to over 90,000 vacancies in the NHS. It would be better to allocate more immediate funds, from the final funding solution, to social care services, as increasing the number of care staff will have a much greater impact on reducing pressures on hospitals and other parts of the NHS.