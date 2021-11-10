He should be here, listening: Devon residents to Geoffrey Cox MP | Jeffrey Cox

When Geoffrey Cox QC then shows up in the northern Devon town of Bideford on the banks of the Torridge River, he can expect a cold reception.

Practitioner barber Summer Tanton, 17, summed up the mood of many people. I do not know how he can understand the things that ordinary people go through here when he is so rich and, according to the voice, lives on the other side of the world half the time. He should be here, to listen to us.

Her colleague at the Old Town barber shop, Michael Smith, 31, agreed. The only thing I know about him, to be honest, is that he has a lot of money. This is the problem of the deputies. They are out of contact.

Cox holds an overwhelming majority of 25,000 residents in Torridge and West Devon, a seat he took over from the Liberal Democrats in 2005. The constituency features hills, valleys, coastlines and swamps. There are villages and towns with good heels, but also deprivation pockets. Torridge, which includes Bideford, has the sixth lowest average weekly gross salary in the UK..

Jane Cannon, 61, said she had held three jobs in an effort to make a living, but had recently lost them all. And meanwhile Geoffrey Cox is earning hundreds of thousands of pounds on his MP salary.

Cannon was taking part in a demonstration in Bideford on Wednesday, opposing the closure of centers for people with mental health problems. He should be here talking to us about these problems, not indulging in the sun.

At the skateboard park, 18-year-old Bill, who works at a pub and skate shop, said there was cynicism and suspicion among young people about politicians. There is a feeling that they are just in it for them and they have nothing in common with us.

Cynicism abounds on the Coxs Facebook page. Under an MP article on Nov. 5 welcoming government funding for the area, one person responded: I’m glad to see you thinking about your voters as you sail to the Caribbean.

The views of skateboarders and social media posters may not bother conservative strategists in the West Country. But the thoughts of elderly volunteers restoring World War II steam water transport vessel SS Freshspring on shore may be.

John Pook, 74, a retired anesthetist, said Cox had proved helpful when he and his neighbors were battling the threatened closure of an ancient lane. But you hear some horrible stories about him, he said. Pook said he had voted for the Conservative Party for 90% of my life, but would not support Cox next time.

Coxs political opponents were keen to take advantage. Councilor David Brenton, who chairs the Torridge County Council Working Group, said: “You can run a race for MPs that is missing. Find it and earn 1000.

Brenton said he last saw Cox in meat in August 2020 when he attended the opening of a slide in the coastal village of Westward Ho! We do not encounter it much.

Brenton has been four times in the general election but, frankly, never came close. It does very well in rural areas. There are many landowners and retirees here, many of whom are natural conservative voters.

But the Conservatives looked shameless. Councilor Simon Newton, the leader of the party group in Torridge County council, dismissed the idea that Cox was never nearby and said he last saw him three weeks ago when he heard villagers complaining about concerns from private helicopters that crashed over Dartmoor. He came and listened and talked to people, Newton said.

John Gray, chairman of the Torridge and West Devon Conservative Association whose political mantra is: You get the politicians you deserve, said Cox was a brilliant local MP who combined a strong public service ethic with an amazing work ethic and valuable legal expertise.

Gray said the proof was in the pudding. He had built his majority from just over 3,000 to almost 25,000 because of his determined commitment to serve his constituents.

He claimed that Coxs’s independent opinion during the Brexit negotiations had benefited the whole country. People do not want to see machine politicians and at Geoffrey Cox we have an MP who brings much broader expertise.

James Ashley, 47, who was fixing the menu of the day outside Mill Street Brasserie, could not have disagreed more. He has yet to overcome the spending claims Cox made in 2015 for a 49 p milk bottle, 2 tea bags and 4.99 for weeds for the space in front of the constituency office. I think that sums it up, really, said Ashley.