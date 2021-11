India’s holiest river is found covered in toxic foam

NEW DELHI – One of India’s holiest rivers appears to be lined with a thick layer of snow. Except it is not. Much of the Yamuna River is covered with toxic white foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries surrounding New Delhi. Yet on Wednesday hundreds of Hindu believers stood up to their knees in its sparkling, toxic waters, sometimes even diving for a sacred dive to mark the feast of Chhath Puja. 1,376 kilometers (855 miles) Yamuna is one of the holiest rivers for Hindus. It is also among the most polluted in the world. The river provides more than half of New Delhi water, posing a serious threat to the health of its residents. It has become more polluted over the years as most of the capital’s sewage, farm pesticides from neighboring states and industrial effluents from factory cities spill into waterways, despite anti-pollution laws. In a city that already has the most polluted air in the world, a dangerous unhealthy waterway is a concern for many people. However, believers flock to it every year during the festival, which is dedicated to the solar deity and is observed with the holy bath. Rajesh Kumar Verma was among those who offered prayers at Yamuna banks on Wednesday. He knows that water is harmful, but he stayed in it anyway, undisturbed by the danger to health. What fear? If we are afraid, then how can we pray? he said. Authorities deployed motorboats in an attempt to disperse the toxic foam. They also erected barricades with bamboo sticks to keep it away from the river banks. The capital of India, home to more than 20 million people, is one of the most polluted cities in the world. Especially winters have turned into a time of health problems, when the city is covered with a poisonous fog that darkens the sky and the levels of air pollution reach catastrophic levels. Pollution levels rise as farmers in neighboring agricultural regions set fire to their land after harvest to clear it for the next crop season. Delhi is full of pollution, but still people’s lives are going on. Thus, we too will make our prayers, said another believer, Rajendra Mahto. On Wednesday, the air quality index in New Delhi was very weak, according to SAFAR, India’s leading environmental monitoring agency.

