Jenna DeAngelis joins international travelers for long-awaited connections at JFK Airport – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) The U.S. on Monday lifted restrictions on COVID-19 for vaccinated international travelers, finally allowing families to see their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years.
CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined a flight from London to John F. Kennedy International Airport to catch touching reunions.
The historic flight marked a major milestone for tourism and business, but especially for families who have split up. Americans are allowed to travel through the pond, but foreigners could not come here.
Restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated international travelers and they were catching the excitement from London Heathrow Airport to JFK. We spoke to those who were eager to see family and tourists ready to go to Times Square. Coverage tonight at @CBSNewYork! pic.twitter.com/WkVo7Hioen
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
Excitement is a kind of growth as I get closer. So I’m very excited, said Katie Mydlarz, who was traveling from the UK
From the gate at London Heathrow Airport, Mydlarz was one of many eager Brits who waited more than 600 days to travel to the US to see family.
CBSN New York expands: Jenna DeAngelis takes us on first flight from London
Thank you Mr. President Biden said well open the gates on November 8th. So I thought, I’m going to get a ticket, Mydlarz said.
She got a ticket to finally meet her newborn nephew in person.
Really excited to actually hold it now. So it will be a wonderful trip, Mydlarz said.
View from my seat at BA1 on the rise. #BritishAirways AND #VirginAtlantic scheduled flights to depart at the same time! The planes are full of excited UK travelers heading to the US for the first time in almost two years. #BackTogether @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/EjiXmQc2Sl
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
The plane was full of travelers heading to the United States for a variety of reasons, from family reunions to doing business to their honeymoon.
Eat lots of food go to a comedy show, check out the sights, be romantic, said India and Ash Tunnard Johnson.
I am traveling to New York for the first time, going to visit my team in Manhattan, said Thomas Lau.
This will also mark the first time I woke up for an entire flight! We have been so busy working to catch this trip. Landing within the hour, see you in New York! pic.twitter.com/yupD3XXc70
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
Before anyone could board, British Airways agents checked the required documents, including negative COVID test results and evidence of vaccination.
DeAngelis was invited by British Airways to document the historic trip.
CBS2 Exclusive: Touching reunions as travel resumes from 33 countries
The first flight to the U.S. after the restrictions were lifted departed from London on a synchronized take-off with Virgin Atlantic.
Today is a very important historical moment and it is truly a celebration because they finally managed to reunite thousands of passengers with their loved ones in the US, said British Airways CEO Sean Doyle.
Our beautiful view before landing! We are officially in JFK. Get ready NYC to welcome excited visitors! pic.twitter.com/Ii7p5ZRByw
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
In addition to loved ones, the arrival of tourists from abroad is expected to be a boon to the Big Apple economy.
The UK is usually our number one source of international travel. This has been the case for many, many years. They are so important to the spirit of New York City tourism, said Chris Heywood of NYC & Company.
It’s a great moment to continue being able to drive that economic growth, that business development. And without human connections, all of this is a little more difficult, said British Consul General in New York Emma Wade-Smith.
Greetings from the plane at JFK! pic.twitter.com/tmSplQRmCh
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
There was enthusiasm in the air and on the ground as eager families waited to embrace their loved ones.
I’m still so exciting. It is like a dream come true. I just have to hug my sister. It has simply been the hardest and most difficult two years ever, said UK resident Jill Chambers, whose sister lives in Connecticut.
After the landing, there were cheers and tears from those affected by a two-year reunion in preparation, especially when Chambers saw her 6-year-old nephew waiting with a sign saying they had spent 730 days away.
I can not find the words to describe how touching it is to see families reunite! pic.twitter.com/CYWDcs0CUU
Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021
It was incredible to catch up on the historic step by step journey from London to New York and for those here, we welcome you!
This story first appeared on November 8, 2021.
