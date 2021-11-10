Celebrate International Education Week at Seton Hall





Seton Hall University celebrates International Education Week! International Education Week is an opportunity for individuals and institutions across the country to celebrate the benefits of international education and global exchange. from November 15-19, Seton Hall students and faculty can find exciting events on campus to broaden their global perspective. The Office of Student Engagement and the Office of International Programs are partnering with Gourmet Dining Services to host Tastes from around the world, a full week of international dishes served at local restaurants in the South Orange area. Students and community members without a meal plan can register to attend a date of their choice using this registration page. The specials presented will be available from 11:00 to 14:00 in the main dining room of the University Center for the whole week. business hours Monday, November 15, 2021 – Takara Chen (Asian Cuisine)

– Takara Chen (Asian Cuisine) Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – Myth Favorite local myth (Latin American cuisine)

– Myth Favorite local myth (Latin American cuisine) Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Indian Cuisine Ft. Famous boss – Jehangir Meha

– Indian Cuisine Ft. Famous boss – Jehangir Meha Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Favorite local governor (Ethiopian cuisine)

– Favorite local governor (Ethiopian cuisine) Friday, November 19, 2021 – GDS World Showcase Students can also visit cultural restaurants in the city center as part of International South Orange Restaurant Week. Spoon U will feature local international restaurants offering SHU student discounts to encourage students to check out their international flavors throughout South Orange Village. Follow @spoon_shu and @hallstudents on Instagram for the latest updates. In addition to the activities held during International Education Week, the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures at Seton Hall is hosting an International Film Festival throughout the semester. Upcoming shows include Nigerian thriller 93 days IN Thursday, November 11th, Colombian crime drama Crossing Birds IN Tuesday, November 16thand French film Small change IN Thursday, November 18thMovies can be viewed either through Microsoft Teams or at the Global Learning Center located in Fahy Room 202. Students can check out more student-led events for International Engage Education Week, such asItalian Club Movie NightINTuesday, November 16, 5:00 p.m.. in Fahy 236 andThe Armenian Student Association and the Slavic Club organize Coffee and WealthIN Tuesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. AND Students curious to experience other cultures first hand can join an overseas study information session organized by the Office of International Programs in November 19. Students and their families can explore the various study abroad options available at Seton Hall, ranging from semester exchange programs to faculty-led spring and summer programs. Register here for the study abroad study session IN November 19 at 1:00 p.m. via Microsoft Teams or select from other available sessions. For questions about studying abroad, please contact [email protected] As a joint initiative of the US Department of State and the Department of Education, International Education Week promotes programs that prepare American students to work and live in a global environment, as well as encourage future global leaders to study, learn, and share experiences. with others from around the world. We look forward to bringing International Education Week to the SHU campus!

