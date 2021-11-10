Amnesty International accuses TPLF rebel fighters of gang raping women in Ethiopia





Women from the town of Amhara in Nifas Mewcha told Amnesty that fighters affiliated with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has fought against the central Ethiopian government in a year-long war in the north of the country, committed rape and sexual violence. spread in mid-August.

CNN has not interviewed the women and cannot independently verify the allegations.

“The testimonies we heard from the survivors describe disgusting acts by TPLF fighters that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. They contradict morality or every bit of humanity,” said Agns Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.

According to Amnesty interviews, a woman, a 30-year-old food seller in the city, claimed that TPLF fighters raped her in front of her children, slapped and kicked her before taking the food items. from her home.

“Three of them raped me while my children were crying,” she told Amnesty International. I was slapped [and] “They kicked me,” she said. “They were bending their arms as if they were going to shoot me.” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda on Wednesday denied the allegations and called for an independent investigation. Getachew told CNN by telephone that while the TPLF took the allegations “very seriously,” he believed they were “fundamentally unfounded because our forces are not satisfied with the practices of our enemy forces.” Reacting to the Amnesty report, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a post on Tweet “The international community has begun to wake up to the atrocities of the TPLF. Hospital looting and horrific atrocities throughout the Amhara region.” Ethiopian military-linked Amhara forces entered Tigray last November to support government soldiers when the conflict erupted. Since the recapture of the capital Tigrayan Mekelle and rejecting a government ceasefire in June, Tigrayan forces moved to Amhara. In addition to the attacks, Amnesty reported that women were denigrated using ethnic insults such as ‘Amhara donkey’ and ‘greedy Amhara’ and were unable to seek medical help after their attacks because the non-governmental organization providing care has left the region due to security concerns. While CNN could not independently confirm humanitarian access to the city, blocking aid to parts of Ethiopia has been a common feature of the conflict. In May, the UN confirmed military forces were blocking entry in parts of Tigray, following a CNN investigation that revealed that Eritrean troops were coordinating with Ethiopian forces to disrupt critical aid routes. In a statement last week, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called for unrestricted humanitarian access to Tigray, Amhara and Afar. The UN also said no supply aid convoy had been able to enter Tigray since mid-October. The Amnesty report noted that all parties to the year-long war between the central government and Tigray’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), had been accused of committing human rights violations or CNN investigation in March uncovered evidence of women being raped, drugged and held hostage in groups in Tigray, with many doctors claiming the rapes were committed by Ethiopian government soldiers and Eritrean allied forces. One month later, the United Nations Assistant Chief of Staff Mark Lowcock said “there was no doubt that sexual violence was being used as a weapon of war” in Tigray, with accusations made against all parties to the conflict. In August, a separate Amnesty International report detailed widespread rape and sexual violence committed by Ethiopian government-linked troops and militias, including the Amhara Regional Police Special Forces and Fano, an Amhara militia. To conduct the report, Amnesty interviewed medical professionals and 63 survivors of sexual violence between March and June 2021. Abiy has said his government would do it bear responsibility any soldier found responsible for the rape. CNN has not previously reported allegations of sexual violence by TPLF fighters during the current conflict.

