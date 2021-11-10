MGM Resorts International ranks in the Military Times best for veterans: Employers List 2021





LAS VEGAS, November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is recognized as a leading employer for culture, recruitment and policies for veterans, service members and military families by the Military Times. MGM Resorts has grown by 40 seats since 2019 and is the only hospitality company based in Nevada to be included in the list. This year, almost 200 organizations submitted responses to the Best Veterinary Survey: Employers that ran from July to September this year, and 161 employers entered the list. This editorially independent program produces a highly respected analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caretakers.

“As the largest employer in the state of Nevada“at MGM Resorts we are intensively focused on providing a wide range of resources and jobs for service members and veterans,” he said. Jyoti Chopra, Chief of Staff, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts International. “We will continue to use our skills and provide career opportunities for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend United States and we serve our nation. “These service members and veterans within our communities are an important part of our workforce and add tremendous contributions to our company and services to our guests.” In its 12th year, the Military Times Best for Vets ranking: Employers is based on the results of a voluntary survey that covered policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for current employees and prospective jobseekers within the military community . “The Military Times continues to set employer ranking standards for service members and transition veterans. Although often imitated, there is no other list that comes close to the best for Veterans: Employers,” he says. Mort Greenberg, SVP of media solutions in the Military Times. “We stand by the rigor and consistency of this survey, which highlights the employment programs of companies that help transition service members excel in their post-military careers.” This year, the Military Times partnered with the Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a simple, user-friendly survey experience. All survey changes were made based on expert reviews of the survey topic and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, decided, analyzed and wrote the report for this year’s survey. The updated survey captured areas of greatest importance to transition service members, veterans and their families when looking for an employer. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the greatest weight and importance in the final scoring and ranking. ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global entertainment company S&P 500 with national and international location featuring the best class hotels and casinos, modern meeting and conference spaces, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and deals with minority. MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas-inspired brands. MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most popular resort brands in the industry. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online games in the US through leading brands in the market, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing the intended expansion in Asia through the possibility of integrated resort in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that have been recognized as one of the most admired companies in the world by FORTUNE magazine. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also contact us @MGMResortsIntl at Tweetand FacebookAND Instagram. Media contacts

