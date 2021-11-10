The US joins the International Solar Alliance as the 101st member country





The United States has become the 101st member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

“In a major impetus to accelerate the global adoption of solar energy, John Kerry, the US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate, announced at UNFCCC COP26 today (Wednesday) that the United States of America (US) has joined International Solar Alliance (ISA). as a member state “, it is said in a statement of ISA. The U.S. becomes the 101st country to sign the ISA framework agreement to catalyze the global energy transition through a sun-guided approach, according to the statement. Signing the framework agreement, Kerry said in a statement: “The time has come and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in creating. We have worked out the details and this is a process in it. which we are happy to be a part of. ” He added that this will be an important contribution to the faster deployment of solar energy globally and will be particularly important for developing countries. Minister of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said in a statement: “We welcome the United States of America as the 101st member of the ISA. This action will strengthen ISA and promote future actions to ensure a clean energy source for the world. “ ISA Director General Ajay Mathur said in a statement: “The adoption of the ISA framework and approach by the United States is an encouraging development, especially as our 101st member nation, which is an important milestone in itself. . “ It shows that nations around the world are recognizing the mitigating economic and climatic value of the sun, as well as the potential of this energy source as a catalyst for global energy transitions, he added. The framework was first circulated to support countries in 2016. It emphasizes giving global importance and local benefit to all countries through partnerships, with key ISA interventions focused on preparedness and enabling activities, risk mitigation and innovative instruments funding to facilitate the promotion and deployment of solar technologies in target markets. The approach and detailed methods in the framework have already yielded results, with ISA building a solar project pipeline with an installed capacity of almost 5 gigawatts. The detailed approach in this context will culminate in a vision for interconnected global networks, which was formalized and jointly launched as the ‘Green Network Initiative: A Sun One World One Network’ during the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on November 2nd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/usa-joins-international-solar-alliance-as-101st-member-country-7617127/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos