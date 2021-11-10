COP26: Climate Relations from Day 10 of the Glasgow Talks

The US and China also made an unexpected promise to work together to address the climate crisis.

Here is what happened on Wednesday.

The US and China announced an agreement Wednesday to boost their climate co-operation ambitions, just days before the end of the conference.

“There is more agreement between the US and China than divergence, making it an area with great potential for cooperation,” China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua told a news conference. “The publication of this joint statement shows once again that cooperation is the only choice for both China and the United States. By working together our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only for our two countries but also for the world as a whole. “

At a news conference shortly after Xie, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said he was “pleased” with the deal between the two countries.

Kerry said the US and China had two choices: they could either leave COP26 by not working together and leaving “the world wondering where the future will be, clearly with a gap … Or, we could “We’re leaving here with people working together in order to increase ambition and start moving in a better direction,” Kerry said. “This is really the choice.”

Strong commitment 1.5 – less to support it

The draft agreement includes the strongest language ever on the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which would be a victory for the COP26 presidency given that some of the world’s biggest polluters have until recently been reluctant to are committed to the goal. .

While analysts welcomed the language, many were quick to point out that the rest of the deal actually did not fulfill the purpose.

Mark Maslin, a climate scientist at University College London, told CNN the draft was “a bit ugly”.

“He acknowledges that there is a great need to reduce emissions as soon as possible by 2030 to reach the temperature target of 1.5 degrees. However, later in the document, he urges countries to present some kind of “Promises, NDCs that are all in line with keeping temperatures below two degrees. So the beginning and end of the current document do not match,” he said.

Fossil fuel subsidies are mentioned

The draft agreement also urges governments to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”. This is an important first, as so far, no COP agreement has specifically mentioned fossil fuels.

“It is absurd that … we are still paying taxpayers money in the hundreds of billions of dollars a year to encourage the production and consumption of fossil fuels,” Alden Meyer, senior fellow at E3G, told a news conference.

“The first rule of thumb is that when you find yourself in a pit, stop digging. And we’re still digging the pit deeper by paying people to pollute and produce and use more carbon,” Meyer said. “It’s madness.”

But there is no guarantee that the language about coal subsidies and fossil fuels will survive in the next two days of negotiations.

Meyer said he expects to have “a heck of a fight” over this before agreeing on a final text.

“Saudi Arabia and other countries will come in and try to remove this paragraph,” said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International.

Johnson begs the delegates

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Glasgow after spending last week in London trying to get the latest political scandal of the party outside the front pages.

The Prime Minister has acknowledged that climate negotiations are becoming tougher as delegations finalize the final agreement.

“Now is the time for everyone to come together and show the determination needed to get through the blockages,” Johnson said in a conference address.

“Here in Glasgow the world is closer than it has been signaling the recent beginning of anthropogenic climate change,” he said, urging delegates: “Will you help us do this? Will you help us understand that possibility? or will you stand in the way? “

Saudi Arabia withdraws

Saudi Arabia is forming as a major obstacle on the road to a substantive deal and the UK is desperately trying to get the kingdom on board.

Downing Street said Johnson spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday and that the two “discussed the importance of advancing the negotiations in the last days of COP26”.

In a speech, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister urged the world to stop displaying prejudices for or against specific forms of energy.

“It is imperative that we recognize the diversity of climate solutions and the importance of reducing emissions as set out in the Paris Agreement, without prejudice to or against any particular energy source,” said Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. .

Some experts familiar with the talks have said openly over the past week that the kingdom is blocking language progress around fossil fuels and 1.5 degrees. Saudi officials have not responded to CNN’s request for comment on the issues.

Jennifer Tollmann, a senior policy adviser at E3G, said the next 48 hours would be crucial and show “whether ministers are working together to drastically increase ambitions across the board, or to give a victory for Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil and they lose everything clear. ” signals that all countries will have to return with more ambition this decade. “

The car deal disappoints

Some of the biggest players in the car industry poured cold water on the idea that COP26 could be the beginning of the end of the combustion engine era.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the UK COP26 presidency wanted to make governments, manufacturers and investors promise to “work to ensure that all new car and van sales have zero emissions globally by 2040 and no longer later than 2035 in key markets “.

But the proposal was not signed by some key countries and companies.

Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and the United States did not sign the declaration. Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW and Nissan have also refrained from signing.

German Environment Minister Jochen Flasbarth said on Wednesday that Germany and other countries “could have signed” the statement if the UK Presidency had not imposed an “unnecessary barrier”, referring to the fact that the agreement did not take fuel into account. synthetic.

However, there were some notable signatories. Ford and General Motors agreed, as did Jaguar Land Rover Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. Among the US countries, states and cities that were registered were the UK, Canada, Poland, Kenya, India, the Australian Capital Territory, Catalonia, Atlanta, San Diego, New York City, San Francisco and Seoul.

Financial gap

The gap between the “rich and the poor” is widening and the COP26 draft agreement is not doing enough to address the crisis, the director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Hansjoerg Strohmeyer said on Wednesday.

“We already have low levels of funding for the most vulnerable. We have a humanitarian aid system that is on its borders. And in the current growth of the global warming trajectory, the need will increase, they are the most vulnerable,” he said. . .

The draft agreement presents some strengths in a long section on the need to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate financing to the developing world, a promise made by the world’s richest countries more than a decade ago . However, the text is very subtle in detail.

“It is vague and unclear. The missed deadline for the $ 100 billion pledge is not being accepted – and this is a key demand from vulnerable countries,” said Mohamed Adow, director of the Power Shift Africa climate think tank.