The Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group is traced to farmers in ancient China

November 10 (Reuters) – A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the language family, including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian, and people who speak them to millet farmers living in a region in Northeast China about 9000 years ago.

Detailed findings Wednesday document a common genetic background for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what researchers call trans-Eurasian languages ​​in an area that stretches more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km).

The findings illustrate how the embrace of agriculture by mankind after the Ice Age empowered the dispersal of some of the world’s leading language families. Meli was an important early crop as hunter-gatherers switched to an agricultural lifestyle.

There are 98 transeurasian languages. Among them are Korean and Japanese as well as: various Turkish languages ​​including Turkish in parts of Europe, Anatolia, Central Asia and Siberia; various Mongolian languages ​​including Mongolian in Central and Northeast Asia; and various Tungusic languages ​​in Manchuria and Siberia.

The beginnings of this language family were traced to the Neolithic millet farmers in the Liao River valley, an area that includes parts of the Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin and the Inner Mongolia region. As these farmers moved through northeastern Asia, the languages ​​of the offspring spread north and west into Siberia and the steppes and east to the Korean Peninsula and over the sea to the Japanese archipelago for thousands of years.

The research underlined the complex beginnings for modern populations and cultures.

“Acknowledging that the roots of one’s language, culture or people lie beyond current national boundaries is a kind of surrender of identity that some people are not yet prepared to make,” said comparative linguist Martine Robbeets, head of the Research Group. Archaeolinguistics at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany and lead author of the study published in the journal Nature.

Powerful nations like Japan, Korea, and China are often portrayed as representatives of one language, one culture, and one genetic profile. But the truth that makes people with nationalist agendas uncomfortable is that all languages, cultures and people, including those in Asia, are uncomfortable. mixed, ”Robbeets added.

The researchers created a set of databases with vocabulary concepts for 98 languages, identified an inherited vocabulary related to agriculture, and formed a family language tree.

Archaeologist and study co-author Mark Hudson of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History said researchers examined data from 255 archeological sites in China, Japan, the Korean Peninsula and the Far East of Russia, assessing similarities in artifacts including pottery, stone. . plant and animal tools and waste. They also took into account the dates of 269 ancient plant remains from different countries.

The researchers determined that farmers in northeastern China eventually supplemented millet with rice and wheat, an agricultural package that was transmitted when these populations spread to the Korean Peninsula around 1300 BC and from there to Japan after about 1000 BC.

The researchers performed genomic analysis on the ancient remains of 23 people and examined existing data on others living in North and East Asia up to 9500 years ago.

For example, the remains of a woman found in Yokchido in South Korea were 95% descended from the ancient Yomon people of Japan, indicating that her last ancestors had migrated over the sea.

“It is surprising to see that the ancient Koreans reflect the ancestry of Yomon, which until now had only been discovered in Japan,” Robbeets said.

The origin of modern Chinese languages ​​was born independently, though in a similar way to the millet included as well. As the ancestors of the Trans-Eurasian languages ​​grew barley millet in the Liao River Valley, the creators of the Sino-Tibetan language family cultivated fox-tailed millet at about the same time in China’s Yellow River region, paving the way for a special distribution linguistic, Robbeets said. .

Reporting by Will Dunham in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

