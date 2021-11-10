Various Israeli technologies now available to new Gulf allies

Many things have changed in world politics since the last air show in Dubai in November 2019. For one thing, based on last year’s Abraham deal, both the UAE and Bahrain now maintain full diplomatic relations with Israel and so on , for the first time ever, Israeli aviation and defense companies are represented at this year ‘s event.

This marks a major turning point from the days when it was not considered acceptable to recognize Israel’s contributions to the industry. Israeli industry can now actively attract new customers and partners to the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia’s tacit approval of the Abraham Accords ostensibly paves the way for a broader fusion of diplomatic and trade relations between Israel and the Arab states, with Morocco and Sudan already in the ring.

Ten Israeli companies are among the exhibitors for this year’s show. They include the country’s largest players in the industry, Israel Aerospace Industries (Stand 300), Rafael (Stand 310, 415) and Elbit Systems (Stand 510) and each is showcasing products and services from multiple divisions in Dubai.

The IAI exhibition on display includes its extensive portfolio of technologies in both the civil and defense fields. On the military side, visitors will be able to learn more about its Multi-Mission Aircraft System, the VTOL unmanned aerial system developed by the Blue Bird Aero Systems subsidiary, as well as various satellites, optical chargers and rocket. The group will also showcase its cyber security expertise as well as its maintenance, repair and repair (MRO) capability.

In the wake of unprecedented changes in air transport demand caused by the Covid pandemic, the IAI’s passenger-to-cargo conversion business has flourished. The company offers several options based on Boeing 737 and 777 aircraft.

In August, it announced an agreement with the Etihad engineering division to set up a conversion facility and MRO in Abu Dhabi. The agreement requires 777-300ER conversions to be certified by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, as well as the FAA and EASA.

“The IAI is excited to build and expand cooperation with UAE partners and other domestic defense vendors and to use the moment of the Abraham Agreements to expand the levels of co-development and co-production of systems that will meet the needs of “Give our customers the UAE and give them added value when faced with the challenges posed by the modern battlefield and the aviation world,” the company said in a statement about its presence in Dubai. “The IAI sees the UAE as a strategic partner and our cooperation will help build a more secure and stronger Middle East. “

An IAI affiliate with a high profile at the Dubai show is Elta Systems. The company is demonstrating its expertise in areas such as air defense radars, special mission aircraft, airborne radars, signaling intelligence and electronic warfare, and command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems.

Among the company’s latest innovations is the ELI-4030 Drone Guard multi-sensor package developed to protect against threats from unmanned aerial systems. The device includes an active group radar with electronic scanning, interceptors for communication and intelligence systems, as well as remote control and GPS / Glonass. Can accurately measure altitude to distinguish ground and air targets.

Rafael is also displaying a wide range of military capabilities that could be of great interest to Gulf states in the face of regional tensions. Perhaps most current is the Drone Dome system that detects and neutralizes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), providing protection against attacks such as the July 2021 incident in which a drone, ostensibly led by Iranian forces, damaged an oil tanker. on the shores of Oman.

With its 360-degree circular coverage, the Drone Dome can detect and block incursions in the no-fly zone by micro- and nano-sized UAVs. According to Rafael, it can respond to threats very quickly and causes minimal collateral disruptions to other air traffic in the surrounding airspace.

Also on display from the Rafael technology portfolio is the RecceLite tactical electro-optical day / night detection podfolio for real-time image collection and data transfer. The stand-alone, multi-sensor cooling system consists of an air cargo, a digital data connection, and a ground-based operating station.

The Litening multispectral air targeting pilot resulting from the partnership between Rafael and Northrop Grumman enhances the combat capability of combat pilots, enabling them to perform complex missions. Pod deals with automatic threat detection, target tracking, location extraction and accurate determination.

Rafael (non-line-of-sight) and Spyder (ground-to-air python and derby) missile systems are also now available to the military forces of Israel’s new allies in the Gulf region. Spike, the result of a collaboration with Lockheed Martin, is a fifth-generation electro-optically guided precision weapon, while the Spyder is a fast, low-level surface-to-air missile to counter attacks from aircraft, helicopters. , UAVs. , and precision-guided ammunition. Rafael is also exposing its BNET battlefield radio system and Imilite intelligence unit for processing and utilizing multiple image and video data inputs.

Other Israeli exhibitors include military and electronic warfare specialist Astronautics (Stand 103), NIR-OR systems integrator (Stand 100), artificial intelligence specialist, blockchain and cyber security Sinbad (Pavilion V32), and military loitering systems provider UVision Air (Stand 892). The Israeli Ministry of Defense is also represented through its Directorate of International Defense Cooperation SIBAT.