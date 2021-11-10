MTSU International Education Week focuses on study abroad, music, culture – MTSU News





A celebration of cultural and ethnic diversity is planned in honor of MTSU International Education Week. From November 13-19, Office of International Affairs will present a range of events to showcase MTSU study options abroad and opportunities to get acquainted with the diversity of nations represented in the university faculty and student population. Dr. Robert Summers Dr. Robert Summers “International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the opportunities offered to us through education and international exchange,” he said. Robert Summers, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Professor of Applied Linguistics. It is one of the ways that the MTSU Office of International Affairs prepares our students for an increasingly interconnected world. At the same time, it is a way to attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and experience the benefits of an MTSU education. International Education Week, which is supported by United States Department of State AND Bureau of Education and Culture Affairs, is November 15-19. However, MTSU, in partnership with Intercultural Awareness and the Experience of Education AND Murfreesboro City Schools, the festivities will start early. Murfreesboro City Schools Logo “data-medium-file =” https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Murfreesboro-City-Schools-logo-web-300×113.jpg “data-large-file =” https: / /mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Murfreesboro-City-Schools-logo-web.jpg “class =” alignright wp-image-41269 “src =” https://mtsunews.com/wp- content / uploads / 2015/05 / Murfreesboro-City-Schools-logo-web.jpg “alt =” Murfreesboro City Schools Logo “width =” 424 “height =” 159 “srcset =” https://mtsunews.com / wp -content / uploads / 2015/05 / Murfreesboro-City-Schools-logo-web.jpg 600w, https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Murfreesboro-City-Schools-logo- web- 300×113.jpg 300w “sizes =” (max-width: 424px) 100vw, 424px “/> The fifth annual Boro International, a free festival celebrating the area’s intercultural wealth, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at the Student Union courtyard. Entertainers include Lakota-Sioux dancer Kevin Locke, steel drum musician Tony Hartman and the Folklorico Sol de Mexico Ballet. The festival will also feature craft vendors, a children’s play area and cultural exhibition booths. MTSU student Chinese ensembles will perform at an open house from 4pm to 5pm Monday, Nov. 15, at Center for Chinese Music and Culture at the Miller Education Center, Chinese instruments and artifacts 503A Bell St. will be exposed. Parking will be available in the Miller Education Center section. Web of the Chinese Music and Culture Center logo “data-medium-file =” https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Center-for-Chinese-Music-logo-web-300×120.jpg “data-large-file =” https : //mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Center-for-Chinese-Music-logo-web.jpg “class =” alignright size-full wp-image-72277 “src =” https: / /mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Center-for-Chinese-Music-logo-web.jpg “alt =” Website logo of the Center for Chinese Music and Culture “width =” 405 “height = “162” srcset = “https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Center-for-Chinese-Music-logo-web.jpg 405w, https://mtsunews.com/wp-content / uploads /2016/03/Center-for-Chinese-Music-logo-web-300×120.jpg 300w “sizes =” (max-width: 405px) 100vw, 405px “/> Students can send photo taken outside the United States in a competition sponsored by the Office of International Affairs. Only current MTSU students are eligible and photos must be taken by them. Submissions must be tagged with the image title, photographer name and location and emailed to them. [email protected]. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 24th. International Affairs Officers will answer questions about EMIGRANTS AND study programs abroad in an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, outside the Jones Hall. Free food, games and drawings for mini-scholarships will be available in the meantime Lejla Rose, a musician from Gibraltar, performs. The Office of Education Abroad will provide study information in other countries from 10:00 to 14:00 International Students Day, Wednesday, November 17, in the lobby of the Student Union. Student organizations will lead the activities to represent the diversity of MTSUs from 16-19 in the northern municipalities. Education Abroad will sponsor several videoconference sessions on Thursday, November 18th. Pre-registration for these sessions is at http://mtsu.studioabroad.com. The lineup is:

Diversity Resources for Study Students Abroad, 9am;

Study Abroad 101, 10:00;

Understanding program and scholarship costs, 11:00;

Study programs abroad in Japan and South Korea, noon. Students can test their global expertise with International Affairs staff in a competition trivia from 16-17 in room S128 of the Business and Aerospace building. The first student since Find the Flags on Friday, November 19, and the Office of International Affairs email will win an award. Starting at 8 a.m., 10 flags of other nations will be placed in, on, or near buildings on campus. To request the award, students must submit locations to [email protected] Everyone is welcome to attend any of our events, Summers said. This includes local schools, embassies, international organizations, businesses, associations and community organizations. For more information, contact the Office of International Affairs at 615-904-8190 or go to https://www.mtsu.edu/intered/index.php. Gina K. Logue ([email protected]) Connected

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mtsunews.com/international-education-week-nov2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos