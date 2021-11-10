Borders for international travel reopen; things to consider





COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – US borders reopened to travelers after being closed for 19 months due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. Making your way across international borders now comes with a lot more planning and preparation. When traveling abroad, being fully vaccinated is not enough to cross borders. Donna Anderson with “Travels by Donna” in Columbus, Georgia recently returned from a trip to Europe and encourages locals to return to international travel. “Well, I’ll tell you, with the borders open, they’re closed for 18 months, so they’re letting people come to the US, but you have to get vaccinated and you have to show a negative test for Covid. within 72 hours, “said Anderson. Reopening the border fails to bring crowds of visitors to the US on the first day

When leaving the United States, most countries do not allow a rapid test but require a PCR test. The results of a PCR test can take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours for results. Waiting for your test results to determine if you can travel or not can cause extra stress. Anderson advises having two tests done, because of the time it takes to return one test. Tests must be performed within 72 hours of travel. This time frame leaves a very small margin for delay. “It could be from the moment of departure in the first match or it could be from the moment of arrival. So you need to make sure you have COVID information for every place you visit, “says Anderson. Anderson says the hardest part is identifying the rules that apply to the country you are traveling to, as well as the rules and regulations that change every day. Her advice, ask for help. “I really strongly suggest, to anyone looking to travel with a company or tour operator that can help you process the information because it’s a lot,” Anderson said.

