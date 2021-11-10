The United States becomes the 101st member of the International Solar Alliance World news





The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an intergovernmental organization formed by India and France to accelerate global adoption of solar energy. The US Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, announced at COP26 in Glasgow that the US has joined ISA as a member country following the signing of the framework agreement. It has long been and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in the creation. We worked out the details and this is a process we are happy to be a part of. This will be an important contribution to the faster deployment of solar energy globally, Kerry said. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav welcomed the US as the 101st member of the ISA. The move will strengthen ISAs and boost future action to ensure a clean energy source for the world, he said. The ISA Framework, which was first circulated in 2016 to receive support from other countries, emphasizes providing local benefits to all countries through partnerships. Key ISA interventions focus on enabling activities, risk mitigation, and innovative funding instruments to facilitate the deployment of solar technologies. ISA is building a solar project pipeline with a installed capacity of nearly 5 GW to achieve a vision of interconnected global networks, which was jointly launched as the One Sun One World One Grid Initiative during the COP26 world leaders summit in Glasgow in November. 2 from UK and India. Earlier in COP26, the US joined the steering committee of the One Sun One World One Grid initiative which includes Australia, France, the UK and India. ISA Director-General Ajay Mathur described the US adoption of the ISA framework as an encouraging development that shows that nations around the world are recognizing the economic and climatic mitigation value of solar energy. We hope that the remaining nations and economies will follow suit and align themselves with us to achieve rapid, affordable and effective climate action, while also achieving relevant economic growth and long-term development priorities, Mathur said. The launch of ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande on November 30, 2015, at COP21 in Paris. ISA has a global mandate to catalyze solar growth while helping to reduce the cost of funding and technology. It helps large nations escalate global commitments, while helping economically vulnerable countries create a self-sustaining energy alternative that reduces trade dependence and promotes job creation.

