The Chinese market makes a perfect V-shaped recovery – Top International News





US stocks rose after inflation data Shares in the US market recovered the initial losses during an unstable start of the trading session. Data released today showed that consumer price inflation at the fastest pace since 1990. The S&P 500 returned slightly to green after falling as much as 0.5%. Bitcoin crossed over $ 68,000 and gold jumped to its highest level since June. Stoxx Europe up 0.24%

Dow Jones is down 0.41%

NASDAQ has fallen by 0.69% FWD may relocate US IPO to Hong Kong Reports say Hong Kong-based Asian insurer FWD Group is considering relocating its $ 2-3 billion IPO from the United States to Hong Kong for a variety of reasons. The company filed confidentially in June for the initial public offering in New York (IPO), but now it is facing delays from US regulators reviewing the plan and lack of interest from investors. The internet economy in Southeast Asia will reach $ 1 trillion by 2030 According to a report by Google, Temasek Holdings and Alphabet Bain & Company, the internet economy in Southeast Asia is expected to reach $ 1 trillion by 2030, as millions more people enter online shopping and start using food delivery. The report says the region had added 6 crore new internet users since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the total is now at 4.4 crore. Developments in 5G in the region are expected to give a boost to the figures. Many Indian companies will benefit from this 5G revolution, ranging from telecom operators to network component manufacturers. The Chinese market makes a perfect V-shaped recovery The Chinese Shanghai Composite Index on Wednesday made an amazing recovery and lowered initial losses. The index fell more than 1.5% in the first half and took support at 3450. From there it bounced back and closed 0.41% down, near today’s opening. What was the reason for the 1.5% decline? The producer price index rose 13.5% year-on-year, the fastest jump in 26 years. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.5%, the highest since September 2020 and was above expectations for a 1.4% gain. The recovery came after state media reported that authorities were likely to loosen controls on nations’ real estate companies issuing local currency banknotes as part of efforts to prevent a further deterioration in their funding. The October CPI in the US increases by 6.2% per year The U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.9% last month after expanding 0.4% in September. On an annual basis, the CPI accelerated by 6.2%, the largest year-on-year progress since November 1990. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy components) gained 0.6% after rising 0.2% in September. Asia’s Most Expensive Apartment Sold In The Top Of Hong Kong An apartment in Hong Kong sold for HK $ 640 million ($ 82.2 million), making it the most expensive in Asia per square foot, in a further sign of revival in the city’s affluent housing market. Wharf Holdings Ltd. AND Nan Fung Development Ltd. sold an apartment in Mali Nicholson, one of the richest iconic projects in town, for HK $ 140,800 per square foot, according to the companies.

